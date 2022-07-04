Cancer: June 22 — July 22
As your season continues, you may feel inclined to spoiling yourself. Embrace all the positive attention you receive and focus on who shows up for you. Try not to blow your birthday money — it could come in handy later.
Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
Introspection is your theme for the week, as you reevaluate what gets most of your attention these days. Consider ways that you can aim for a healthier work-life balance. Unexpected money is also on the horizon.
Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
The coming days are best spent truly catering to your needs. An unexpected opportunity will arise from a source you may have forgotten about. Spend some time outside when you feel overwhelmed, and reach out to that person on your mind.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
This week, opening up to someone will build a new foundation of trust. Allow your emotions to be felt and expressed — if retail therapy follows, that’s OK. You may receive advice/help that you weren’t anticipating from a relative.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
If you’re in a creative rut, allow yourself to not know for a bit and seek inspiration from your daily life. A personal relationship will compel you to be less guarded. You may soon go an excursion that gives you some time to decompress.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
This week, you may experience a surge of empowerment. Harness that energy and tackle everything that you’ve been putting off. You will soon attend an event and end up reconnecting with old acquaintances.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
You’ll experience the fruits of your labor this week, and should take a moment to acknowledge how hard you work. Community is a prominent theme — you may reach out to someone who you haven’t seen in a while, or spend quality time with a mentor/parent.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
Wellness is your top priority this week as you make needed changes. Don’t be afraid to detach from something/someone that’s halting your progress. Make some time for self-care, specifically massages and manicures.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
A new chapter is unfolding that your own efforts facilitated. Take this time to cherish what’s most valuable, and be an optimist this week. You may make the decision to end something that’s grown to be draining.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
This week’s events will compel you to be more open with those you trust. Go out with friends when you’re invited and make some new memories. Avoid overspending and overindulging for the time being.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
This week, you may experience random generosity that feels like a stroke of luck. Just go with it. Allow yourself to be supported by others and speak up when you’re struggling. A brotherly/sisterly figure in your life will share valuable advice with you.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
Avoid acting out of desperation this week — the answers will come when they need to. In the meantime, focus on being grounded in the present. You may not be feeling the whole socializing thing at the moment, but it will come to pass.