Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Consider ways that you can pour into yourself the same way that you do for others. An endeavor you almost gave up on will soon produce beautiful results. This will teach you an important lesson on the concept of patience. Prioritize rest more and don’t feel like you always have to be doing something.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Seek to create more balance in your daily life and make wellness a top priority. As you enter your next chapter, it’s becoming clearer where your values and priorities lie. Don’t feel guilty about outgrowing things/people; it’s all a part of the process, and your story is really just beginning.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
You may be having epiphanies regarding what areas of your life you tend to overcompensate in. Focus on personal relationships that offer reciprocity, and remember that everything isn’t meant to be a chase. This time is ideal for surrounding yourself with family and longtime friends. Necessary endings occur to make room for what really matters.
Virgo: August 23 – Sept. 22
The coming days will remind you of how invaluable community can be. Allow others to show up for and support you. There's a recent milestone that you need to circle back to and actually celebrate. Engage in needed self-care and be a little “selfish” when it’s deemed necessary.
Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22
The coming days will provide clarity regarding a venture that you may feel isn’t producing results. Don’t be afraid to change your direction if something is no longer serving you. You may feel called to spend more time in Hermit mode to curb overthinking. Avoid impulse decision-making at this time.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21
You’ll produce the best results when you’re balanced and putting your well-being first. A new stream of income will grant you more funds for leisure and adventure. Others may be asking for your help more often. Practice discernment and don’t feel obligated to save everyone.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21
You may be staying to yourself these days and focusing on intellectual pursuits. Any baseless gossip or drama that pops up during this time isn’t worth giving attention. You’re entering a new chapter that will require you to practice true maturity. You know who you are and that’s what matters.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19
As possible difficulties surrounding finances/career come to an end, now is the time to embrace being on stable ground. Allow yourself to get comfortable truly living again – not just surviving. A family excursion will inspire you to take this literally. Reach out to the loved ones that tend to worry about you.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18
During this time, you may be fostering more confidence and self-compassion. Believe in your ideas and remember that it’s OK to not have it all figured out just yet. New foundations are being built that will allow you to provide for those that you love. May be going out more as well.
Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20
Your current efforts will lead you to opportunities to expand. If you feel limited by your current environment, don’t hesitant to see what’s out there. As you elevate more, you may find yourself weary of those who don’t really seem to be happy for you. Trust your intuition and act accordingly.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Now is the time to focus on long-term stability and picking up habits that favor the future you desire. Though an occasional excursion is fine, you also can’t just run away from everything that you don’t want to deal with. The coming days will reveal what deserves your effort and attention at this time, as well as, what may be holding you back.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Focus your efforts on the things that support your progress, and recognize when you’re fighting a losing battle. You don’t need to prove yourself at the expense of your peace of mind. Make sure you’re thinking before you speak at this time. Delegate stress and don’t take on everything at once.