Cancer: June 22 – July 22
This time is ideal for embracing your adventurous side and having fun more often. Any positive attention you receive this week will be more than deserved. Avoid procrastination so you can enjoy your birthday season.
Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22
Ego could be clouting your perception at this time. Consider where your need to always appear unbothered stems from, and how you can be more accepting of your emotions. An excursion will soon offer you a break from constantly working.
Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22
This week, allow yourself to envision scenarios in which you get the fulfilling life. Time spent with friends could inspire you to believe in your ideas more. Stop harboring guilt – have that conversation you’ve been avoiding.
Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22
Show yourself compassion this week as you navigate important decisions. Make sure that you’re making your needs and desires a determining factor. It’s okay if some drastic changes need to take place so you can be happy.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21
Your home life may be the top priority at this time. Consider if what you could add to your space to really make it your sanctuary. You could experience unexpected generosity this week, from loved ones and strangers alike.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21
It’s good that you’ve been engaging in some inner work, but your friends would like to see you. Allow yourself to socialize and truly be seen this week. You may also find yourself sleeping more and taking on assignments less.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19
You may be seeking to create a better work-life balance at this time. Tend to feelings of burnout as needed and don’t be afraid to occasionally say “no”. It would serve you well to spend more time outdoors and with those you love.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18
It’s okay if something that you once wanted is no longer fulfilling you. Being honest with yourself so proper adjustments can be made will be crucial this week. Dedicate your energy and time to the things that actually support progress.
Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20
This week, you may find “the mix” to be rather unengaging. This could be a great time to delve into your inner sanctity and pour into creative endeavors. It’s not that you’re on a high horse – just growing up and reprioritizing.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
This week, you may feel propelled to get serious about your goals and cut out distractions as needed. Remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day – it's okay to take baby steps. If you find yourself feeling envious, consider what triggers that in you.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
This week is ideal from recovering and moving forward from the past. Forgive yourself for what didn’t work out so that your present and future can get your attention. A revelation will propel you to look at your situation much differently.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Opening up to others could benefit you this week. Making mistakes is inevitable, so embrace the process rather than try to avoid straying from perfection. You could experience reconciliation soon – old friends are relevant.