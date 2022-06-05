Gemini: May 21 – June 21
You may be feeling more inclined to contribute to efforts greater than yourself. Believe in your ideas and someone is sure to listen to them. Keep an eye on your work-life balance and don’t deplete yourself to achieve a goal. You may also gain some valuable insight from someone with more life experience than you.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
Having an array of options at your disposal could have you feeling overwhelmed. Make your well-being and happiness the top priorities, and you’re sure to gain the clarity you need. You may find that you’re moodier and more introspective than usual, as you create concrete plans for your future, cut out distractions, and determine who’s really in your corner.
Leo: July 23 — August 22
Life’s calamities may propel you to be more secluded and less likely to take on the problems of others. Tend to feelings of burnout as needed and don’t feel obligated to be everyone’s everything. You may also restructure your habits in subtle ways — such as spending more responsibly and reducing your daily media consumption.
Virgo: August 23 — Sept. 22
You're entering a new era, and could be feeling inspired to live more and worry less. Hit the town with friends, try that new restaurant, or do something out of the box — like taking a pottery class. Conflict may arise at this time, but it’s nothing worth getting out of character over. Live your life and pick your battles.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
If you’re feeling confined by your current surroundings, it could be time to find ways to give yourself more room to breathe. Take whatever it is you need to ground yourself — from a day off to that trip you keep pushing back. You may also be laying the foundation for a major transition, such as relocating or changing occupations.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
Personal relationships come into question as you reconsider what/who your effort and time are put toward. During this time, you may gravitate toward family and authentic friendships and away from one-sided connections. This time is also optimal for creative and artistic pursuits — specifically drawing, writing, and fashion.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
During this time, you may be coming to terms with difficult choices you’ve made in pursuit of true fulfillment. Allow yourself to reminisce on your old life while still recognizing why you left it behind. If you’re currently in this midst of a new venture — such a going back to school or starting a business — it will be successful.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
You’re currently finding a healthy balance between your head and your heart. Reconnecting with loved ones could help you experience some relief from life’s daily stressors. A shift in circumstances is also on the horizon if that’s what you’ve been working toward. Once it arrives, you’ll be able to kick your feet up or a bit.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
Communication is at the forefront and could help you avoid some unneeded stress this week. Make sure rest and self-care are being prioritized as well. You may seek to create more balance in your life, and decide to make some adjustments to your usual schedule. Any new ideas that you formulate during this time should be taken seriously.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
These days, you’ve been choosing solitude over being in the mix. A project you’ve been working on will be met with great reviews. Make sure you actually take some time out to celebrate yourself, whether solo or with others. You may feel called to spend more time in nature and engage in activities that promote relaxation (yoga or meditation).
Aries: March 21 — April 19
You’ve got your mind on the money right now, so other aspects of your life may temporarily be put on the back burner. A collaboration offer could boost your finances and help you put a face to the name. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and share your ideas confidently. A personal relationship could face blockages, and communication will be the key to fixing that.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
A romantic connection could blossom during this time, whether you’re single or taken. Go with the flow and allow your true persona to shine through. You may decide that some area of your life isn’t satisfying you and that you’d like to reroute — specifically a job or living arrangements. Trust your gut and start laying the groundwork to make things happen.