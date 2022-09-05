Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
If you feel at a disadvantage this week, don’t be too embarrassed about it to reach out for support. The coming days will remind you the importance of community and speaking up. Travel plans are solidified, and you’ll experience a stroke of good luck.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
If most of your work has been external lately, make sure you’re carving out time to give your own needs the same attention. Your social life is busier than usual — make the effort to stay organized. You may also decide that it’s time to revamp your routine/habits.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
This week is ideal for building your platform. If you feel suffocated by your work environment, consider ways that you could make it work for you. Finances will experience a generous boost, and you’ll use some of it to assist or spend time with those you love.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
When new ideas come up, be sure not to sit on your hands. You have a lot of momentum this week and should use it to get organized. Overall security improves, but you may be hesitant to act on it. Don’t be afraid to treat yourself — you've earned it.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
This week’s events will inspire you to aim for a “softer” life. Work-life balance becomes more feasible, and you may decide to close a chapter for good. Continue to act in your own best interest. You’ll talk about all of this with a good friend over dinner.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
You’re working toward a worthy endeavor but should still take some time to decompress. Flora and fauna will inspire you to pursue a simpler way of life. The coming days are ideal for connecting with your tribe and truly making your house a home.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
This week will be one of deep introspection, as you face uncomfortable truths and make necessary adjustments. You’re maturing and can’t operate the way you used to. The coming days are ideal for personal relationships and investing in your appearance.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
This week, you’ll experience favorable outcomes if you’re adamant about getting what you want. Use the resources at your disposal, and don’t be afraid to ask for a favor. Someone sees your plight and wants to aid in your success, possibly a friend or partner.
Taurus: April 20 — May 20
Try to be an optimist this week, as you may find that it makes your endeavors more bearable. You may come across an opportunity that would cause your life to change significantly. Don’t immediately turn it down — it could be what you need.
Gemini: May 21 — June 21
Follow your gut this week, and don’t be afraid to reroute if it supports your long-term happiness. You have some great ideas that have the potential to offer you acclaim and security. An older, male figure in your life will offer emotional/financial support.
Cancer: June 22 — July 22
Self-care will be vital this week. Don't hesitate to call something off if you’re feeling drained. You’ll experience a positive change of pace after feeling stagnant for a while. Know that you can treat yourself to finer things and still maintain healthy spending habits.
Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
The Wheel of Fortune spins in your favor this week, as you receive unexpected help and financial boosts. Know that you’re deserving of good things, and use this occurrence to focus on other sectors of your life. Expect big changes in the workplace as well.