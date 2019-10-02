LSU Fall Fest 2019 is upon us, and that means free food, games, fun in the sun and more free stuff!
Come join the Reveille's table on Friday, Oct. 11 as it celebrates the Tiger tradition with some raffles, including a new pair of AirPods and a new Apple Watch.
All you have to do to enter the raffles is visit our table and download the LSU Reveille mobile app on the iTunes or Android app stores.
Fall Fest began in 1994 as the Chancellor's official welcome for new faculty, students and staff. Today, the event brings together the entire University on the Parade Grounds. Fall Fest begins at 11 a.m.