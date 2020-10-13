For my fellow vagabonds, globe trotters and aspiring study abroad students, our passports are put on hold and hidden for the time being. Over the summer, I was supposed to go to France and take a train to Italy for a weekend, but COVID-19 said no.
The only thing close to international travel I had over the summer was watching Netflix shows in other languages or from other countries. Netflix is available in more than 190 countries, so finding a show in another country isn't too difficult.
There are several benefits to watching shows from other countries aside from curing wanderlust. They can expand your perspective on countries, teach you new words in your target language and you learn about different cultures. This list compiles shows from other countries with storylines related to school, adolescence and being in your early twenties.
"Get Even" – Great Britain
Taking place across the pond, “Get Even” is all about a group of girls whose mission is to expose bullies at their school. Things take a turn when the girls are soon framed for the murder of one of the bullies.
"Élite" – Spain
In this highly successful Netflix drama, three working-class students enter the world of Las Encinas, Spain's most exclusive private school. Through intense flashbacks, the police questioned students after a classmate is murdered.
"The Rain" – Denmark
In this post-apocalyptic suspenseful series, two teens emerge out of a bunker that their father left them in. Why, you ask? Because the rain carries a deadly virus.
"Blood and Water" – South Africa
Two worlds collide when a high school girl searches for her sister, who was kidnapped shortly after birth. She also discovers that there are more secrets that her friends and family are hiding.
"Control Z" – Mexico
When an exposé takes an extreme route, an introverted student is placed in the spotlight to figure it out as panic and betrayal take over her school.
"3%" – Brazil
When impoverished citizens turn 20 years old in this post-apocalyptic world, they compete at a chance to become part of the affluent island. Only 3% succeed. 97% get eliminated or don't survive at all.
"We Are the Wave" – German
Rebellious students in a German town fight for a better future and justice, yet their plan takes a dark and unpredictable turn.
"Hello, My Twenties" – Korea
This Korean drama tells the story of five college students from diverse backgrounds. They all bond over the perils that being a young adult brings, such as dating, work and university life.
Netflix's endless catalog offers more shows from all across the globe that allows you to explore the world from the comfort of your own couch.