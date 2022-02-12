Perhaps one of the most integral parts of Valentine’s Day is the romantic and intimate dinner you have with your lover. For Baton Rouge couples, there is a diverse selection of both fine dining and more casual spots to spend your night.
Here are some local options to look at when deciding where to go on such a special night:
TSUNAMI
This lively fresh sushi and small plates restaurant is notorious for its rooftop location facing the Mississippi River, abetting to the fact that it is one of the best places to take pictures with friends, family, or your significant other on Valentine’s Day. With Tsunami being a hot spot for couples to spend their date nights, there is no doubt that this is the place to celebrate with some good food, cocktails, and the one you love.
THE LITTLE VILLAGE - DOWNTOWN / AIRLINE
Whether you will be dining at the Downtown or Airline Hwy location, The Little Village has some of the most authentic Italian cuisines in town and all the makings of a great date spot. Between the delicious homemade bread and the large selection of entrees separated by protein choice, this modest-yet-inviting restaurant can be a great place to spend on the day of love.
RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE
The Baton Rouge location of this well-known, high-end steakhouse chain is an undoubted contender in your list of potential restaurants to go to with your significant other on Valentine’s Day. While there may not be any available spots to make a reservation as of now, keep your eye out for any last-minute cancellations. The restaurant’s popularity on this national holiday shows how renowned Ruth’s Chris Steak House is to not only Baton Rouge residents but couples everywhere.
THE GREGORY
This chic and stylish Southern dining option in the Watermark Hotel downtown has received praise for its charming and romantic setting, making it an ideal place to have dinner on Valentine’s Day. The grandeur of the giant chandelier hanging in the dining area gives an aura of warmth to diners, alongside The Gregory’s wide selections of various wines and charcuterie board appetizers.
FRENCH MARKET BISTRO
With their nationally recognized wine list and fine dining experience, French Market Bistro does not miss on any occasion, especially on Valentine’s Day. Praised for their friendly atmosphere and savory entree options, this upscale restaurant has everything you would need to enjoy the holiday of love, including their highly-rated freshly shucked oysters and artisan bread.
Valentine's Deals
Soji is offering a Valentine’s Day sushi class for couples at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 per couple and include four sushi rolls, hors d’oeuvres and all-you-can-drink sake. Call 225-300-4448 to reserve a spot.
Through Valentine’s Day, Elsie’s Plate & Pie will offer a $35 three-course Valentine’s dinner menu. Each course has two or more options to choose from, including crab & brie bake, steak frites, beef bourguignon pie, king cake pie or other dessert options.
Eliza’s Restaurant & Bar offers a three-course Valentine’s dinner on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14. The first course has oysters & caviar or blue crab hush puppies. The second course has grilled redfish or bacon-wrapped tournedos, and the third has flourless chocolate cake.