Come on Tigers, push, push, push. The last week of school is here, and finals are fast approaching.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you have five cumulative exams, four research papers, three group projects, two reading assignments and a Moodle forum post due before the end of the month.

Take a deep breath, and take it step by step.

Make a study plan

Prioritize your dates. It might be the one week out of the year where everyone needs to use a planner. Writing dates and times down will help you determine what’s most pressing so you can manage your time effectively. It will also ensure you don’t miss out on any sneaky last-minute assignments or extra credit opportunities. Go through all your emails, class syllabi and Moodle announcements and fashion your to-do list. What can you get done now? What do you need to work on next?

If you focus better at night, dedicate some time then to studying. If you’re an early bird, set an alarm and set aside the time. Successful preparation strategies for finals, honestly come down to that age old phrase, “Know thyself.” At the same time, don’t be afraid to adapt your study skills. Even if you’ve never used index cards before, flash repetition just might help for that foreign language final. Reach out to a classmate to meet up or Zoom for a study group.

Prepare to prepare

Keeping your favorite snacks near your study spot can be a great way to redirect your focus when your attention starts to wander. Don’t forget about peppermints and gum and all those fun study tricks that will remind you of elementary school LEAP testing days.

Take breaks

With online classes and constant Zoom meetings, when’s the last time you unplugged and took a break? I’ll steal a section out of the Grinch’s schedule here: “4:30: stare into the abyss.” Shut your laptop. Put your phone on do not disturb and take a minute to yourself.

While you’re clearing your mind, you might as well go ahead and declutter your study space. Procrastinators probably already do this one by default. You should be studying, but instead decide it’s time to deep clean your entire room. It could actually help out in the long run. A little spring cleaning before finals can leave you feeling refreshed and ready to face the challenges that wait ahead.

If you’re feeling unmotivated, watch an uplifting movie. “Legally Blonde” never fails to make me laugh, and at the same time it’s a pretty inspiring college film. Netflix seemed to know it was finals season, as the movie just arrived on the streaming platform earlier this month. Remember, if Elle Woods can do it, then so can you.

If you’re feeling unenergized, get up and get moving. Go for a walk out on the Parade Ground. Absorb some sunshine. Make your way down to the UREC for a quick exercise or yoga session.

And if you’re feeling really unenergized, take a nap or go to bed. Sometimes you just need a mental break.

Smile

It’s been a tough semester. And you made it through.