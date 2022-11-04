LSU fans have given this week the nickname “Bama hate week.”
It has become a tradition on and off campus for LSU football fans of all ages to come together and come up with creative ways to make jokes about the school’s archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It’s Saturday night in Death Valley. When No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Alabama meet this weekend, it could be the defining game of both team’s seasons…
The 2022 matchup kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. in Death Valley. Here are a few of the #Bamahateweek memes posted on Twitter so far.
Bama hate week @FleurtyGirl pic.twitter.com/L0IDqf6HQp— SirGolfALot (@GumboNGolf) October 31, 2022
#BamaHateWeek #GBO @Vol_Football @Vol_Sports pic.twitter.com/C7PiUAZBul— Captain Aaron Evans (@AaronEvans07) October 15, 2022
It’s that time of the year! #Bamahateweek #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/1sIx0Cid11— The COTTONOBGYN (@darrengjones32) October 30, 2022
Ladies and Gentlemen it is finally here#BamaHateWeek pic.twitter.com/Yjh49zLIS9— General Myles (@general_myles) October 31, 2022
#LSUVSBAMA #BAMAHATEWEEK pic.twitter.com/0XseX4b38U— 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙂𝙞𝙧𝙡𝙇𝙎𝙐 🐅🇺🇸 (@TigerGirlLSU1) November 2, 2022
#BamaHateWeek #LSU this meme is brought to you by an Auburn Grad. (And yes today is Saban’s birthday) pic.twitter.com/R9KymnLDey— Brooke Thorington (@mbthorington) October 31, 2022
#BamaHateWeek #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/RzsPtpNjhE— David (@tigersmike13) October 31, 2022
#BamaHateWeek #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/VEVvfdoFNF— Jazzy-One Kenobi (@JazzOne) November 1, 2022
#BamaHateWeek #LSU this Bama Hate Week meme brought to you by an Auburn Grad. pic.twitter.com/ih31dCq8r8— Brooke Thorington (@mbthorington) November 1, 2022
Just a quick reminder of what week it is in the Burns household. pic.twitter.com/3C8tPXA04H— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 1, 2022