LSU fans have given this week the nickname “Bama hate week.”

It has become a tradition on and off campus for LSU football fans of all ages to come together and come up with creative ways to make jokes about the school’s archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 2022 matchup kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. in Death Valley. Here are a few of the #Bamahateweek memes posted on Twitter so far.

Ladies and Gentlemen it is finally here#BamaHateWeek pic.twitter.com/Yjh49zLIS9 — General Myles (@general_myles) October 31, 2022

#BamaHateWeek #LSU this meme is brought to you by an Auburn Grad. (And yes today is Saban’s birthday) pic.twitter.com/R9KymnLDey — Brooke Thorington (@mbthorington) October 31, 2022

#BamaHateWeek #LSU this Bama Hate Week meme brought to you by an Auburn Grad. pic.twitter.com/ih31dCq8r8 — Brooke Thorington (@mbthorington) November 1, 2022