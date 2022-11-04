As everyone on campus is aware, this week has been given the affectionate nickname “Bama hate week.”

It has become a tradition on and off campus for LSU football fans of all ages to come together and come up with creative ways to hate on the school’s archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In hopes of getting everyone into this festive, competitive spirit, here are the top 10 Bama hate week memes Twitter has to offer.

1. He’s a 0. No one wants a Bama fan. Time to move on and find yourself an LSU fan.

2. This may not be strong enough to describe “Roll Tide.” Something stronger is needed to capture its true essence.

3. Spending life in purple and gold is so much more enjoyable. Join the Tiger crowd and live life to the fullest.

4. Alabama is already one foot in the grave. The LSU Tigers will be sure to push them the rest of the way in.

Ladies and Gentlemen it is finally here#BamaHateWeek pic.twitter.com/Yjh49zLIS9 — General Myles (@general_myles) October 31, 2022

5. Nick Saban can keep the extra slaw. More delicious toast for the Tiger fans now.

6. No wonder Oct. 31 is the scariest day of the year. Hopefully Saban doesn't scare Mike the Tiger on Saturday.

#BamaHateWeek #LSU this meme is brought to you by an Auburn Grad. (And yes today is Saban’s birthday) pic.twitter.com/R9KymnLDey — Brooke Thorington (@mbthorington) October 31, 2022

7. Don’t worry, no cheating is going on here. The LSU Tigers are putting in extra study hours to make sure they come out of Saturday’s match with the highest score.

8. Jenny was right for leaving Forrest behind. No one needs a Bama fan in their life.

9. Well then, bring on the crazy because LSU is about to take Bama down.

#BamaHateWeek #LSU this Bama Hate Week meme brought to you by an Auburn Grad. pic.twitter.com/ih31dCq8r8 — Brooke Thorington (@mbthorington) November 1, 2022

10. The list could go on for ages. There is so much to hate about Bama. But, before the article ends, here's the cutest Bama hate week video on Twitter.