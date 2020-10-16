Giving students a creative outlet to express themselves and connect with other students, the LSU Dance Ambassadors are forging their own path as a lasting organization on LSU’s campus.
Roughly 12 years ago, the LSU Dance Ambassadors was created. Following its dormancy for a few years, in 2019 current President Sophia Greenwood and former President Sarah Guarisco revived the student organization in a quest to both offer students a variety of dance classes and have a space where students can participate in dance outside of a scheduled course.
“We try to switch up the styles just to give our members a variety of styles to be exposed to and train in,” Greenwood said. Teaching classes focused on the traditional genres of dance such as jazz, contemporary and hip-hop, the group has also partnered with other dance organizations on campus to expand the classes they offer.
Linking up with another dance organization, Tiger Ballroom, the dance ambassadors were able to bring its members a taste of the caribbean with a class focused on caribbean dances. Coming this year, this partnership will once again offer the chance to engage in another style of ballroom dance, the cha-cha.
While many might think its participants need to have prior dance experience to join the LSU Dance Ambassadors, that could not be further from the truth. Offering a multitude of styles for all interested in dance to partake in, the classes are open to dancers of all levels, including those who are ranked as beginners. Although most choreography is taught on an intermediate level, the group encourages its members to not give up even if it seems to be a little more advanced than they are used to.
Somewhat like learning a foreign language, learning dance is always better with practice in the room with other dancers who encourage each other to keep going. “The best way dancers grow and improve their technique is by being in a room with other experienced dancers, just because it pushes them and they also have something to look at and observe to see what they can do to adjust their technique,” expressed Greenwood in regards to any concerns beginner level dancers might have.
Shifting gears due to the global pandemic COVID-19, the LSU Dance Ambassadors began offering classes on zoom to not skip a beat and continue to offer classes to its members. Originally using the dance space in the Music and Dramatic Arts building, pandemic regulations changed their ability to hold classes there.
Resulting in their officers having to make a quick decision, the LSU Dance Ambassadors now commute to Prairieville on Mondays to a rented studio space to continue to show up for their fellow dancers. Although classes are currently held on Zoom, this group has shown its tenacity and willingness to not let anything stop them from doing what they love.
Possibly reaching an even larger audience via zoom classes, The LSU Dance Ambassadors classes are held every Monday at 9 pm. for anyone interested in getting their dance on. All information regarding classes and styles being taught at each class can be found on their instagram page. Other ways to reach them is via email or DM, and finding them on Tigerlink where interested members can sign-up and joining their mailing list.