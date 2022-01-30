With the Mardi Gras holiday on the horizon, everyone is on the hunt to get their hands on some delicious Mardi Gras treats.
Whether you're in search of the tastiest king cake or looking to switch it up with some alternatives, this list has got you covered. These Mardi Gras-themed menus will satisfy your sweet tooth and get you into the spirit of Carnival season.
Gourmet Girls
This Mardi Gras season, Gourmet Girls offers Queen Cake for the ladies. This champagne-filled treat is enough to make any girl feel like royalty. The newly released Mardi Gras menu also includes a wide variety of other King Cake options, including chocolate bourbon, pink champagne, strawberries and cream, and cinnamon or cream cheese, along with baby King Cakes and King Cake cupcakes. The shop is located at 1660 Lobdell Ave.
CounterspaceBR
Are you looking for a quick snack? CounterspaceBR’s Mardi Gras Pop-Tarts are your go-to. These themed pop-tarts filled with cinnamon and cream cheese put a fun spin on the classic toaster pastry. Swing by the shop at 3753 Perkins Road to get yours.
Creamistry of BR
Winter might not be over quite yet, but Creamistry’s King Cake Creation is worth trudging through the cold. It’s made with liquid nitrogen, ice cream, whipped cream and of course, King Cake. Stop by at 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. and get yours.
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Reginelli’s King Cake bread pudding is coming in hot (literally). It’s roasted to perfection, served in a cast-iron skillet, and finished off with sprinkles and whipped cream. You can find it at 684 Jefferson Hwy.
Gambino’s Bakery
Gambino’s best-selling King Cakes come in various fillings such as cream cheese, strawberry, praline and Bavarian cream. These King Cakes are hand-made and baked fresh every day. The sweet Danish dough is mixed with cinnamon swirls for a rich flavor. You can order going to 8646 Goodwood Blvd or by visiting their website.
Elsie’s Plate & Pie
Just one bite of the King Cake Pie at Elsie’s will leave you wanting more. This must-have dish is made with cinnamon toast cereal, marshmallow crust, cream cheese and cinnamon-sugar swirl filling. Visit 3145 Government St. or Elsie's website to order.
PJ’s Coffee
Finally, we can’t forget about drinks to top things off. PJ’s King Cake flavored beverages menu features the King Cake Latte, King Cake Protein Velvet Ice and the Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha. Stop by and order today at 100 Lafayette St.