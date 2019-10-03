Oct. 4 is World College Radio Day, and KLSU is pulling out all the stops.
From 7-11 p.m. on Friday, KLSU will host a free College Radio Day celebration at Tin Roof Brewing company.
The annual event is open to all ages and will feature an array of performances from local artists, free giveaways, a Curbside Burgers food truck and local brews for attendees at least 21 years of age.
The lineup includes local favorites like _thesmoothcat & the 9th Life, Diet Milk, Colorblock and Hal Lambert, as well as sets between acts by nearly every KLSU DJ. Performances cover nearly every genre of music, from smooth jazz to sonic punk, so attendees are bound to find something they enjoy.
In addition to the performances, KLSU will also be providing opportunities to win free merchandise, an autographed College Radio Day poster, BJ The Chicago Kid tickets for his performance at The Varsity Theatre on Sunday or Steve Lacy concert tickets for his performance at the New Orleans House of Blues on Oct. 10.
College Radio Day was conceived in 2010 to honor the importance of college radio on campus and beyond. It is now celebrated in over 40 countries around the world. KLSU has been working for months to organize this event with the goal of reminding students of the impact of college radio in the Baton Rouge community.
KLSU Promotions Director and public relations senior Bobby Crane has been helping to put this event together since the beginning of the semester. Now that it’s finally coming to life, he hopes it will accomplish two things.
“We want people to continue to support [college radio] to ensure its long-term survival!” Crane said. “And in turn, we want to give back to a community that supports us so staunchly with a free event featuring some of the best local music around.”
Instead of focusing on fundraising, College Radio Day is about celebrating student media and the people that make it possible. Because of this, the event is free and open to all ages.
For to-the-minute updates on giveaways and performances, follow @klsufm on Instagram or @KLSURadio on Twitter.