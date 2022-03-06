Student-run college radio station KLSU held their 14th annual fundraiser kickoff at Tin Roof Brewery on Saturday, March 5. Live music, a food truck, local artists, and yard games like cornhole and hula hoops allowed for a fun time with family and friends at this outdoor venue filled with vibrant energy and support for student media.
Live music consisted of four local bands: alternative indie band 30-Year-Old Boomers, punk rock band Self-Checkout Renaissance, alternative R&B solo artist Chloe Marie, and progressive, jazz fusion group Ethos of Izba. Each act continued to breathe life into the fundraiser, matching the spirit of KLSU.
Maddison Jarveaux, senior political communications major and regular shift DJ for KLSU, says that every year’s fundraiser continues to exhibit the station’s ever-growing popularity.
“More people are listening and coming to the events and we’re constantly raising the bar so you just never know what’s going to come next,” said Jarveaux.
Every tent at the venue contained artists selling original paintings and prints, handmade oddities and antiques, baked goods, or even trendy and vintage clothing. Artists such as high-school sophomore Nora Dreher showcased handmade biscotti using her own chicken eggs, while also selling the eggs themselves. The proceeds she makes would go towards the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund in the midst of the current foreign war.
Merch was sold by KLSU themselves as well, exhibiting more art on behalf of the event’s local artists, such as the KLSU “That’s My Jam” shirt designed by 24-year old Baton Rouge artist and KLSU Traffic Director Bailey Karr.
One of the standout aspects of the fundraiser was the featured food truck, Oak + Smoke BBQ, which was recently named as a nominee for the Best Food Truck in this year's Best of 225 Magazine awards. Menu specials such as the burnt ends mac and cheese were a hit, pairing well with savory sides such as the pork belly potato salad and Louisiana honey pepper slaw. The sandwich that I chose out of the extensive menu options, the pork nacho sandwich with a side of green Chile mac and cheese, was a unique take on a classic dish.
KLSU station manager and journalism senior Erik Piccoli was pleased by the turnout of this year’s fundraiser, stating that the event always offers something for every kind of person.
“There’s options for all age demographics. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 60, you’re going to have a good time,” said Piccoli.