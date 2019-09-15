Krafty Kravingz gets creative with personalized accessories and items that you’ll want to add to your collection.
LaKenda Johnson-Rogers, the owner and creator of Krafty Kravingz, has always had a passion for crafts and homemade pieces. She needed something for herself that she could do for fun, so she decided to start her business.
Between work, being a wife and being a mom, Johnson-Rogers never the time to create. Johnson-Rogers has been an orthopedic nurse practitioner for five years, and even though she believes it is her calling she admits it’s hard to balance everything.
“I love what I do, my job is basically a Monday through Friday type of gig,” Johnson-Rogers said. “So, it’s hard, especially balancing work with children with their life and also my side hustle, which is Krafty Kravingz, but all that to say I love it all.”
After getting a circuit shirt maker as a gift, she began looking up how to make certain things herself. After watching YouTube videos and some trial and error, Johnson-Rogers became a self-taught artist.
She started off making Mardi Gras shirts. Everything escalated from there.
“I base it off of the things I like and the things that I think that other people may like,” Johnson-Rogers said while explaining her creative process and how she decides what to make.
Game day is a big deal in Louisiana, and Krafty Kravingz often has some of the most festive things to spice up your attire for games. Johnson-Rogers likes to pay attention to when things are seasonal and when things seem to stick around for a long time.
Animal print and purple and gold will always sell in Baton Rouge. Johnson-Rogers favorite piece to make is her “cheetah babe” shirt, a mustard top with monogrammed initials in cheetah print.
Krafty Kravingz has things you can use year-round for nearly all ages. Krafty Kravingz has it all: shirts, decals, cups, candy jars and signs.
The quality of the items and the person who sells it makes Krafty Kravingz unique and sets the brand apart from other local boutiques and businesses.
“I think that above all things my personality, my loyalty to it, and my dedication,” Johnson-Rogers said. “That’s what basically drives my business and that’s what sets me apart, and that’s what will set me apart when I’m really out there in the business along with everybody else.”
Johnson-Rogers sees herself creating more t-shirt designs as well as possibly finding a graphic designer to do screen printed shirts in the future. She also has new items with an empowering “girl boss” theme coming soon. Johnson-Rogers is also passionate about collaboration and wishes to do in the near future. She hopes to gain more knowledge through other women who also loves working in the industry.
“I think that’s what my goal is, collaboration with women doing what I love, and I’m doing what they love,” Johnson-Rogers said. “They could actually mentor me, as to the point where when my business does grow, I am very well educated about it and I have done my research and I’m ready to move along to be in those top categories as other boutiques around the local area,” Johnson-Rogers said.
Johnson-Rogers is eager for the future, and even hopes to have her own physical store one day.
Even though Johnson-Rogers wants to continue to grow, she doesn’t see herself as competing with anyone because she’s focused on going at her own pace. She likes her life how it is now and doesn’t see herself giving anything up.
With dreams of opening her own physical store, collaboration would be a huge part of Krafty Kravingz’s future success.
“Being a nurse practitioner is definitely a calling for me and I don’t see me at this point in my life just totally giving it up,” Johnson-Rogers said. “Now, I do plan to eventually open a store later on and hopefully I can have someone else like a woman that loves to do the same things that I do to run the store for me, so that’s my goal.”