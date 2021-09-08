Game day fashion at LSU is unlike any other university. We take casual and fancy, mix them together, and the result is something no one could’ve seen coming.
Traveling to the city where so many fashion trends are started made me think, was Los Angeles going to out-dress Louisiana? That was not the case for the Tigers, as LSU students understood the assignment and went above and beyond with their game day outfits for the game against the UCLA Bruins.
Walking around the game, there were more LSU students than you would expect since the game was far from home. The array of purple gold filled the Rose Bowl and it was like we were all at Death Valley cheering on the Tigers. To properly cheer on the Tigers, your outfit must be hand-picked for this very special occasion. LSU fans’ outfits had a home game vibe with a twist of Los Angeles fashion.
"My outfit was influenced by the Los Angeles environment just because the skyline that was on my shorts and the purple and gold colorway that is associated with both Los Angeles and our university,” said sports administration junior TJ Polk.
Bringing the southern flair to game day outfits was a trend amongst the LSU fans at the UCLA game this past weekend. Many LSU fans had on a super trendy outfit while incorporating cowboy boots, making the perfect game day fit.
“I wore an all-white outfit with white cowboy boots to keep it chic, yet add a southern aspect to the fit,” said child and family studies junior Riley Brown.
Inside the stadium, there was no denying what team you were cheering for. Not only did the colors differentiate the two teams, but the styles of outfits also made it obvious who you were rooting for. LSU students dress up and dress out for every game day, the UCLA game being no exception.
As I walked through the stadium, I got to see for myself how the people at UCLA dressed for game day. Los Angeles is known for creating so many fashion trends, but the Bruins fans' outfits for the game were very casual. LSU fans dress like the football game is the only event on Saturday, while UCLA fans dressed like the game was one of many events they had to go to that Saturday.
“LSU fans seem to be more diverse with their outfits rather than UCLA people! We got dressed up and get creative with what we wear, and UCLA people stick with casual team logo tops,” said digital marketing junior Emily Graham.
There is nothing quite like being an LSU student and there is nothing like being an LSU student during a Saturday night football game. LSU students take pride in their outfits and want everyone to remember them by what they wear. I was very impressed by everyone’s outfits at the UCLA game and I am excited to see what people pull out of their closets for future games.