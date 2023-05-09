Having to take the leap from an undergrad college student to a professional is a big step. To some, it may even be a terrifying leap.

For some seniors, they are ready to enter the workforce right away. For some, there is still more learning left. Whether they are continuing in education or beginning to work full-time, LSU seniors are prepared to leave by the time graduation rolls around.

Senior Sarah Sanchez, double majoring in history and classical civilizations, has been accepted into law school at Loyola University, New Orleans.

“Every single day it changes," Sanchez said when asked whether she was more excited or nervous about what comes next. "You know, some days I’m a lot more nervous about it, but some days I’m more so excited about it. So I would say in general, I’m a good mix of both.”

Even when you are prepared for what will happen next, it can still be terrifying to make such a big change, Sanchez said. However, it can still be an important part of your journey to move on to bigger and better things.

Not every senior knew what they wanted to do from day one.

Some have changed their major throughout the years. Even though that can be a difficult switch, it's an important part of discovering yourself and finding what you're passionate about.

Senior Kimsey Stewart, majoring in political communications and political science, will be pursuing a doctorate in political science at LSU after she graduates.

She didn't always start on this path, though. When she began her time here at LSU, she was a mass communications major.

As a member of the class that lost most of their college experience to COVID, a lot of changes happened in her academic career.

From online school to the hybrid of in-person and online and then back to in-person full-time, it hasn't been easy for these students to get their footing at LSU.

Kimsey explained that part of the reason she changed her major was because she didn't feel like she had gotten the college experience yet.

“I would have been graduating the first semester of my junior year and I hadn’t done anything yet," Kimsey said. "I wasn’t ready to graduate.”

Kimsey also said she didn't enjoy mass communications as much as she thought she would.

“I wasn’t as in love with [mass communications] as I thought I was going to be," Kimsey said. "I took a Political Science course and was like, ‘Oh my god. Can I do this for the rest of my life?'”

The desire for a somewhat normal college experience and self-discovery has led Kimsey to a place where she is excited about what the future holds for her, she said.

Senior Tayler Hooper, majoring in biological science, will be taking a gap year after she graduates to gain medical experience and then intends to go to Physician Assistant school.

“Talk to your professors," Hooper said when asked what advice she would give to the student body. "They’re nice for the most part, and they love to teach.”

Whether they are struggling in class or not, making connections with professors, especially ones who have experience or knowledge about the career you want to pursue, is one of the most important things a student can do before they graduate, according to Hooper.

From getting letters of recommendation to showing your commitment to learning more about your field of study, talking to the professors here at LSU can be incredibly beneficial.

It can help you understand the subject matter and help you become better equipped to go into what you are passionate about.