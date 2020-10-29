On Tuesday, we asked students via Instagram stories “this or that” with the topic being classic Halloween movies. “Scream” v “Carrie,” “Hocus Pocus” v “Halloweentown” and “Midsommar” v “Hereditary” were the movies of choice. Below are the findings we discovered from your votes.
“Midsommar” v “Hereditary”: “Midsommar” won by a landslide. Winning by 58%, I think it’s safe to say “Hereditary” didn’t meet the mark for our horror film lovers.
“Scream” v “Carrie”: For the classic Halloween lovers, “Carrie” took the lead but not by much. Holding 62% of the votes, it was a close call for these two classics.
“Hocus Pocus” v “Halloweentown”: These two movies went head to head in this poll. “Hocus Pocus” was close, but “Halloweentown” won by just 12% of the vote.
Now that we know what the The Reveille Entertainment followers prefer, let’s see what America’s preferred Halloween movies are.
Thanks to nypost.com, a study was released by OnePoll concerning Halloween preferences in America. Using 2,000 Americans to find these answers, questions such as types of movies preferred and top favorite movies of the season were answered.
According to the study, 58% of Americans are celebrating Halloween with more nostalgia rather than scares. The study also concluded the most iconic movies of the holiday: “Halloween,” “The Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Scream.”
The scariest villains in Halloween horror films top picks were Freddy Kruger from “The Nightmare on Elm Street,” Michael Meyers from “Halloween” and Norman Bates from “Psycho.”
Most iconic Halloween movies of all time (nypost.com):
- Halloween: 46%
- The Nightmare on Elm Street: 24%
- Scream: 22%
- The Exorcist: 21%
- Beetlejuice: 21%
- Friday the 13th: 15%
- Carrie: 13 %
- Rocky Horror Picture Show: 10%
- Child’s Play: 9%
- The Shining: 7%
Now that you know the top picks of the Halloween season, it’s time to watch your favorite. Whether it be scary or just a Halloween spirited movie, there is a film for everyone.