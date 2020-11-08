Once the fall season approaches, coffee shops release the yummy holiday flavors such as peppermint and pumpkin spice. Students here at Louisiana State University give us their opinions on the beloved holiday flavors and how they give them all the fall feels.
Claire Klein, a junior studying mechanical engineering, absolutely loves when the pumpkin spice flavor finally hits menus.
“I like a dark roast coffee with pumpkin creamer because it makes me feel warm and cozy but also tastes so good,” Klein said.
Pumpkin spiced anything seems to please most coffee drinkers. Whether its iced or hot, the pumpkin flavor seals in the taste of fall.
However, not everyone’s top pick is pumpkin spice. Psychology major, junior Robyn Giraud goes with the peppermint mocha during the holiday season.
“My favorite seasonal drink is a hot peppermint mocha from Starbucks,” Giraud said. I love it because it actually tastes like liquified peppermint bark which is my favorite Christmas snack.”
It seems that the flavors associated with the fall season bring people joy just like Halloween and Christmas do.
“Pumpkin flavored coffee sums up the holiday season for me,” Klein said.
To find these yummy fall drinks head to the surrounding coffee shops to get your cup of fall:
- Light House Coffee located on 257 Lee Dr.: Salted caramel pumpkin
- Highland Coffees located on 3350 Highland Rd: brown sugar and cinnamon latte and gingerbread latte
- Starbucks located on 3642 Nicholson Dr. & CC's Coffee located on 3930 Burbank Dr.: Peppermint mocha and Pumpkin Spice