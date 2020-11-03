Fall is here, which means Louisiana’s beloved dishes, gumbo and jambalaya, are making their appearances. Although fall is short, it sure is sweet when the season is accompanied by a hot bowl of either dish.
Two LSU students who are New Orleans natives were put on the spot to decide which dish is their favorite, and it was harder to answer than they thought.
“Each dish means something different to me and my family,” biological sciences junior Ally Lansou said.
She continued to explain how hard it is to pick between the two dishes.
“As soon as we get a hint of a cold front, I could always expect that my pawpaw would be cooking his first batch of gumbo for our Sunday lunch,” Lansou said. “But with jambalaya, it reminds me of family and camaraderie since it’s such an easy meal to make in bulk that everyone can enjoy together at any time throughout the year.”
Being from New Orleans, Lansou understands how important Louisiana dishes are for family gatherings. This is why it is so hard to pick between the two.
Grayson Cooley, a mass communication junior, also had similar thoughts about gumbo and jambalaya. However, when deciding between the two, Cooley was able to pick a dish due to one simple reason: a good time.
“Although I enjoy both, I prefer jambalaya because it reminds me of my family parties,” Cooley said. “My dad cooks it for everyone, and we have a good time with one another.”
As one can see, gumbo and jambalaya are not just about taste, but family as well. Family gatherings always guarantee good food in the south. Each family puts a unique spin on the dishes to make it their own.
Both dishes hold a special place in New Orleanian’s hearts. Not only will your stomach be full, but a sense of love and comfort will fill your heart while eating a bowl of gumbo or jambalaya here in Louisiana.