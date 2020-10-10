Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... COMITE RIVER AT COMITE JOOR RD AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH. AMITE RIVER AT BAYOU MANCHAC POINT AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH. AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS AFFECTING LIVINGSTON AND EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES. FOR THE AMITE AND COMITE RIVERS...INCLUDING OLIVE BRANCH, COMITE JOOR RD, DARLINGTON, GRANGEVILLE, MAGNOLIA , DENHAM SPRINGS, BAYOU MANCHAC POINT, BAYOU MANCHAC NEAR LITTLE PRAIRIE, PORT VINCENT, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, MAUREPAS...MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV. THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED THIS EVENING AT 1100 PM CDT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE COMITE RIVER AT COMITE JOOR RD. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 10:15 AM CDT SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 20.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER HAS CRESTED AND IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE TONIGHT AND WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO 3.5 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 25.0 FEET, SUBDIVISIONS BETWEEN THE COMITE RIVER AND BEAVER BAYOU WILL HAVE MODERATE FLOODING. HIGH WATER WILL PREVENT RECREATIONAL AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY FROM LOUISIANA HIGHWAY 64 DOWNSTREAM TO THE AMITE RIVER JUNCTION. FARM ANIMALS AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE MOVED TO HIGHER GROUND. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 26.2 FEET ON 03/12/2016. &&