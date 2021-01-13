Podcasts are becoming more mainstream in the college community. They are the perfect way to effortlessly stay informed while remaining entertained. From your commute to campus to the walk to class, you can learn what’s new in any topic that piques your interest. Our social lives have become strained, but the right podcast can provide the same comforting feeling as a chat with friends.
Reading on your own time is satisfying, but adding a new book to your list of textbooks can be exhausting. Podcasts are a clever alternative, although they can become overwhelming and difficult to sort through. While being constantly stormed with new information during your college years, it’s important to find the right content for your downtime.
True Crime
Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark discuss their favorite true crime stories with a bit of comedy. Their way of empathizing with both the victims and victimizers leave listeners intrigued.
These two friends have managed to become the No.1 true crime podcast in the country. Without the unnecessary banter, they discuss unsolved cases, kidnappings and murders. These well-researched stories are made captivating with intricate details.
Look into the minds of serial killers to understand the psychology behind their murders. The narrators keep you entertained with the serial killer phenomenon by tying the early lives of each killer to their madness.
Informational
Rogan interviews literally anyone he is interested in hearing from. Each episode is different and offers a variety of information tied to personal stories. You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Rogan provides the perfect outlet to discover successful and influential people to keep around. From military officials discussing UFO sightings to celebrities explaining the motive behind their new book, you're always taken for a ride.
The Inforium (previously The College Info Geek Podcast)
Do you want to finally break those bad studying habits or impress an interviewer? Thomas Frank and Martin Boehme will ease your stress over student debt.
Every week, these two journalists discuss recent news that’s become misleading through public imagination. Sarah Marshall and Michael Hobbes explain how details of historical incidents often become distorted in our memories.
Girl Talk
Chrissy Conger and Caroline Ervin explain the psychology, sociology and biology behind men and women. This podcast acts as a comedic yet educational class for adult women. All your questions about what it’s like to be a woman are answered here.
These two best friends met at a “Gossip Girl” viewing party in 2008. Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow have managed to ease the stress for women crying in the workplace. Each episode feels like you're on the phone with your closest friends.
Personal Growth:
Personal development can be hard to conquer. Are you tired of hearing people say that by making your bed in the morning and taking cold showers are all you need to become successful and happy? Listeners can learn how to develop healthy habits that will actually stick with you.
Hearing that you are not the only one with financial struggles can be relieving. Gaby Dunn discusses personal finances with different people each week to help calm her listeners’ anxiety.
Elise Hu, host and journalist, releases short conversations with the world’s leading thinkers every weekday. The variety of people featured makes an interesting podcast that appeals to anyone.
Comedy
The chemistry between Cody Ko and Noel Miller carries this podcast. These two have a comedic sense that will lead you to think. If you enjoy their viral web-series “That’s Cringe,” just know that they have taken that same energy to their podcast.
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Dobrick and Nash humanize celebrities by revealing intimate details of their lives. They discuss what really happens behind-the-scenes of their vlogs while turning their issues into a comedy.
Sports
The Ringer Fantasy Football Show
Need help picking your fantasy team? On this podcast, three fantasy football experts provide a guide to each season with analyses and subtle issues that may determine what a successful league looks like.
Simmons brings in athletes and celebrities to discuss their opinions of the game. From post-NFL career stories to how Obama sees the future of sports, the host goes out of his way to keep a wide range of people on his podcast.