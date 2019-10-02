As the season starts to change and the cool fall winds come upon us, it is once again time for the Live After 5 fall concert series in downtown Baton Rouge.
Put on by the Downtown Business Association, Live After 5 is a free concert series put on every spring and fall that features music from bands, both local and beyond, special deals from local restaurants and several artists displaying their best work.
The concerts are all completely free every Friday, run from 5-8 p.m., and are located less than 15 minutes away from campus at the City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Concerts are every Friday from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8, and each week features a new artist/group to entertain and get your feet moving.
The series kicks off this Friday, Oct. 4, when local fan favorite and frequent Tigerland performer Parish County Line brings their 90s country sound to downtown Baton Rouge. Formed back in 2012, Parish County Line most notably performed this past spring at Bayou Country SuperFest in Tiger Stadium, and their homegrown, classic country sound is sure to get anybody, clad in cowboy boots and jeans or not, to get on their feet and dancing.
Friday, Oct. 11 brings a certain level of funk with it, as popular, self-described “Hip-rock n R&B” cover band 17th Floor takes the stage. Influenced by artists such as Snoop, T-Pain, Drake, Nirvana, Usher, and more, the 17th Floor is bringing their creative and downright groovy blend of hip-hop, rock n’ roll, and R&B to the City Hall Plaza.
Oct. 18 serves as a homecoming and birthday celebration for Baton Rouge artist Kenny Neal. A homegrown Grammy-nominated blues artist, Kenny is a multi-instrumentalist and has often been referred to as the modern swamp-blues master. Though his birthday is on Oct. 14, the 18th has been dedicated to Neal, so come celebrate the life of one of Louisiana’s greatest artists while moving to the beautiful music he makes.
Friday, Oct. 25 sees a unique double feature, as the night is extended to 9 p.m. and features two incredibly unique groups. The first of which is That 70s Band, which is a group that, obviously, jams to some incredible music from one of the most creatively explosive decades of music. Following them is True Spin, a group dedicated to the best dance and rock music from the 80s, 90s and today.
As a way of extending those Halloween cravings one more day, Friday Nov. 1 features not only an incredibly fun band but is also costume night. Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and check out the Chee-Weez's show. A costumed band that uses lights, pyrotechnics and some truly crazy stunts and music, Chee-Weez is sure to entertain in one way or the other and will leave you breathless from both dancing and laughter.
Closing out the fall 2019 series is the cleverly-titled Where Y’acht on Friday, Nov. 8. Based out of New Orleans, the group is a late 70s and early 80s yacht rock cover band, jamming to the smooth sounds of the era, the same kind of music you would hear with your feet kicked back hanging on a boat.
So, do you want to check out some great music and good food, but don’t want to spend the crazy fees typically associated with such a night? The Live After 5 concert series provides opportunities every Friday from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8 for just that, so be sure to swing by for food specials and some incredible music.