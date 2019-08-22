Live from Baton Rouge it's Saturday Night.
The University will end Welcome Week for the class of 2023 with the help of some special guests.
This Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center all students will get to see comedians Alex Moffat, Sasheer Zamata and Mikey Day live. Yedoye Travis will open the event that will have content appropriate for a college audience. The event is from 8-11 p.m. with doors opening at 8:30 PM and the show beginning at 9 p.m.
Along with being free for students, the event will be for faculty and staff as well. LSU ID’s must be presented upon arrival. Tickets for the general public may be purchased for $20 on Saturday at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office or at the PMAC.