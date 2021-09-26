While New Orleans is the beacon for popular music venues in the state of Louisiana, Baton Rouge also has its fair share of unique live music enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, many venues have reopened, encouraging people to come out again with their friends and enjoy some local or cover bands.
However, while we can celebrate the venues that were able to reopen, there are still many struggling to get back on their feet and reopen following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some venues have closed indefinitely as a result, while others are on the road to getting back on their feet and being open to the public again.
With infection rates lowering and social distancing rules loosening up across the country, Baton Rouge music venues are finally starting to see the light of day in these dark times, booking live music shows and events will also be starting up as usual. As the delta variant continues to spread, there has been a slew of cancellations and postponements already. Nonetheless, these artists are ready to get back on stage and remind people about the vibrancy and intrigue of live music.
One of Baton Rouge’s most staple music venues is the MidCity Ballroom, located on S Acadian Thruway. The MidCity Ballroom is one of many popular venues in the area to have steady shows throughout this fall. Their website has an convenient event calendar with all their shows through November.
The Basin Music Hall, located on Third Street in Downtown, is one of the city’s newer music venues. Despite only being open since 2019, the Music Hall has booked a variety of artists such as Snoop Dogg and Parish County Line and will be continuing to entertain Baton Rouge as they have been.
Another popular local venue is the Manship Theatre, located in the Shaw Center of Arts downtown, is also set to be open this fall for concerts and film screenings alike.
This month, the premier country music venue, The Texas Club will be holding acts such as Scotty McCreery and The Scooter Brown Band alongside Whiskey Myers and Bones Owen. With a lineup such as this for September, this eccentric location downtown on Doonmoor Ave. is living up to its name as Baton Rouge’s vanguard country music venue.
Located inside the Electric Depot on Government, Red Stick Social is a top-tier entertainment venue that hosts both events and live music shows. Alongside this is a state-of-the-art bowling alley with both indoor and outside seating, allowing guests to have fun while they listen to music and drink. Live music events won’t start until early December, but they have already booked acts such as Geaux DJ and Dustin Sonnier with The Wanted.
Many other venues are reopening and selling tickets for live shows. Red Stick Music on Instagram serves as Baton Rouge’s live music calendar, with updates on show prices, dates, locations, and times.