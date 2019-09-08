Michigan and Texas singer and actress Lizzo kicked off the second leg of her tour, titled “Cuz I Love You Too,” at the Fillmore in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The concert started at 8 p.m. with performances from DJ Sophia Eris and Ari Lennox, Lizzo’s opening acts.
Guests in pink wigs, cat ear headbands and light-reflecting sequins eagerly applauded and shouted as Lizzo came onstage shortly after 10 p.m. clad in a golden bodysuit and straight hairdo that cascaded down her legs. The artist was as impressive live as she is on her tracks, putting on a show whose main focus was her strong voice despite her equally strong stage presence.
Lizzo performed songs from third album “Cuz I Love You,” amongst which were the titular song, “Tempo,” “Water Me” and funk tune “Juice.” Lizzo also performed Billboard’s Hot 100 #1 hit song “Truth Hurts,” which gained popularity through the TikTok app and the Netflix film “Someone Great” and charted at number one 2 years after its original release.
“Sometimes my happiest songs come from my darkest times” Lizzo said to the crowd.
The statement preceded a lively performance of “Soulmate.” Through her upbeat attitude and contagious high energy, the artist also shared how she felt vulnerable because it was a brand new show. In addition to being a classically trained flutist, Lizzo is a songwriter and principal writer for every song in the album, perhaps the reason why so many listeners are able to connect with her music.
“I love Lizzo,” said 2015 LSU School of Nurshing graduate Claire de Back. “She’s one of my favorite artists right now. She’s so much fun and really breathes energy into the room and when you go to a concert like this, that’s what you want.”
The artist took some liberties on the opening night as she so stated, sharing some political thoughts, uplifting words and singing the opening lyrics of “It’s My Party” to a chanting crowd. It was hard for anyone to not enjoy a show with such an entertaining, high energy, talented and relatable performer who is having fun while also serving some next-level pipes that belong in a duet with Beyoncé.
Lizzo will have a second performance at the Fillmore New Orleans on Sunday, October 8, before departing from the Boot to continue the tour.