You might have heard of The Revelries, or even had class with one or two of its members. The Baton Rouge band continues gaining momentum, this time by headlining a show alongside New Orleans based Flow Tribe at The Varsity Theatre, known for its alternative music shows.
The show kicked off a little after 9 p.m. with The Revelries coming onstage first. They rocked original debut songs “Abbot Kinney” and “Blonde Hair. Blue Eyes” and fan favorite “That Side of You.” The band also covered John Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare” flawlessly for an exhilarated audience.
“This is one of the best shows I’ve been to lately,” digital advertising senior Samantha McBroom said after catching a pick thrown by guitarist Logan Maggio.
The band, made up of Logan Maggio, the newest member and a finance senior at the University, lead singer and general business senior Beau Bailey, bass player and mechanical engineering senior Hoyt Brignac and drummer and LSU accounting graduate John Lewis, released an EP titled “After 7,” and has opened for Moon Taxi, Wilderado and Weathers and shared the stage with Better Than Ezra.
Although the band has only been together for about two years, their synchrony and developed sound make it seem as though they’ve been rocking together for as long as Axl Rose and Slash. Each member has played their respective instrument for years and derives inspiration from different musicians like Catfish and the Bottleman, Kings of Leon, U2 and John Mayer, but they combine their different styles to achieve guitar-driven alternate rock.
“We got a ton of songs that we’ve already written and right now there’s a few record labels that we’ve been talking to,” Lewis said. “They were looking to produce our next project. So, a lot of what we come out with next kind of depends on who/if we sign with a record label or if the deal’s not there, then we would go and do it ourselves.”
After an interlude, the show culminated with a buoyant performance from Flow Tribe that included maracas, jazz, instrumentals, funk and a lot of dancing both from band members and the crowd to “Good Time Girl” and “Turning Table Live.” The band’s music, defined as funk rock, is based on funk with distinct jazz elements and takes in characteristics of rock to create Flow Tribe’s flowy and easy-to-vibe-to sound.
All members of Flow Tribe are New Orleans natives. The band is comprised of K.C. O’Rorke on vocals and trumpet, John-Michael Early on vocals, the harmonica, keyboard and washboard, Russell Olschner on drums, Chad Penot on vocals and bass, Bryan Santos on the guitar and Mario Palmisano also on the guitar.
Both The Revelries and Flow Tribe’s music is available on Spotify and Apple Music. You can catch The Revelries at one of their upcoming shows for their Fall tour and Flow Tribe at the Gretna Heritage Festival on Friday, September 27 as they return to Louisiana.