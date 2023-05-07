Monday, May 8

Mother’s Day Sale | LSU Museum Store

Need a last-minute gift for your mom for Mother’s Day? The LSU Museum Store is here to save the day. All day at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., you can get 20% off all regular priced items.

Tuesday May 9

Pro-Craft-ination: DIY Buttons | LSU Library

Come and relax while making a button with LSU Library. This event will take place in the lobby of the LSU Library. It will last from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Dog Therapy | LSU Library

Finals week stress can be a burden to anyone. Come to the library and play with dogs. This event will be in the lobby of the LSU Library. This event starts at 11 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Cookies and Coffee | LSU Library

Need a sweet treat while studying for your big exam? LSU Libraries have you covered. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. LSU Libraries will be offering free coffee and cookies. This event will be held in the LSU Library’s lobby.

Friday May 12

Among the Wildflowers | Painting with a Twist

Come paint a beautiful bouquet of wildflowers for your mother as a Mother’s Day gift. This event will take place at Painting with a Twist, 711 Jefferson Highway Suite 3A, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Purchase tickets to save your spot on paintingwithatwist.com.

Saturday, May 13

The Market | The Oasis

Everyone loves a good farmers market. Come and see all the produce Baton Rouge has to offer. This even will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd.

Sunday, May 14

LSU Baseball Game | Alex Box Stadium

Come out and support LSU while they play against Mississippi State. This game will be held at Alex Box Stadium and will start at 1 p.m.