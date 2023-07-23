Monday, July 24

Christmas in July | West Baton Community Center

The West Baton Rouge Historical Association will be hosting its annual Christmas in July Card Party fundraiser this Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It costs $15 and participants will get lunch, a cocktail and prizes.

Tuesday, July 25

Pilates | LSU UREC

The LSU UREC will have a Pilates class from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The event is free to those with a UREC membership. It’s a series of exercises and movements that emphasizes core strength and flexibility. It also helps participants improve posture and assists with injury prevention.

Wednesday, July 26

Shut Up & Sing Karaoke | Chelsea’s Live

Wednesday night is Karaoke night at Chelsea’s Live. There’s free entry from 8 to 9 p.m. and then $5 after 9 p.m. You can win cash prizes and show tickets Chelsea’s live merch bundles. There will also be drink specials.

Thursday, July 27

Seventh Day Slumber | Mid City Ballroom

Nashville band, Seventh Day Slumber will be performing at from 8 to 9 p.m. at Mid City Ballroom. Its most recent album debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Top 200. Admission is $12.

Friday, July 28

Stand-up comedy with Gary Vader | Manship Theatre

Stand up comedian Gary Vader will be performing at the Manship Theatre this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $20. He’s a New York City based comedian that has made appearances on “CONAN” and “The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.” The show is expected to last 90 minutes.

Saturday, July 29

Killer Queen | L’auberge Casino

“Killer Queen” is a “Queen” tribute band that has been performing for years that started in the UK. It has won the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band.” The event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20.

Sunday, July 30

Johnny Hayes | Red Stick Social

Johnny Hayes will be preforming at Red Stick Social from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Hayes is a local musician. He is a singer/songwriter that was raised on the Gulf Coast.