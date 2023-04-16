Monday, April 17

Music: Performance, Education & Medicine – A Triple Crown | Energy, Coast & Environment Building, Dalton J. Woods Auditorium

Curious about the relationship between music and health? Starting at 3:30 p.m., Deforia Lane, will be speaking about the benefits of music therapy.

Admission to this event is free and open to all. For those joining, there will be light refreshments and a performance by Doug Stone & Friends in the Rotunda Lobby.

Tuesday, April 18

Bengal Bot Brawl | Patrick F. Taylor Hall, Commons

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., students from the Mechanical & Industrial Engineering department will be constructing robots and pinning them against each other in a fun competition. This event is free for spectators.

Wednesday, April 19

Climbing Technique | University Recreation, Climbing Area

The UREC is offering lessons on rock climbing at 6 p.m. this Wednesday. This is an intermediate-level course but will offer tips to all prospective climbers. The event ends at 8 p.m. and is open to students, staff, and faculty. There is no charge to attend this event.

Thursday, April 20

Hank Willis Thomas Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America | LSU Museum of Art

Located on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, the LSU Museum of Art, Hank Willis Thomas’ work will be exhibited. The exhibition opens on April 20 and will highlight the use of African American imagery in media, pop culture and advertisements.

The exhibit will be on display until July 30. Students, members and children under the age of 12 can enter the museum for free. There is a $5 charge for non-students over the age of 12.

Friday, April 21

April Movie Night | Parade Ground

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Campus Life will be hosting a '90s throwback movie night. While decked out in your best '90s fit, enjoy the '90s classic: “Clueless." This event is free and open to all students.

Saturday, April 22

LSU THEATRE PRESENTS Angelina Weld Grimké’s Rachel | LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts

This play is about the detrimental effects of racism as well as the cruelty and inhumanity of lynching through the eyes of a woman in 1916.

The play will be performed in the Reilly Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for faculty and staff and $12 for students. Tickets can be bought online ahead of time at universitytickets.com or at the box office. Cash is not accepted at the box office.

For those unable to attend on this day, there will be showings on April 21-23 and April 25-30. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Shinedown's "The Revolutions Live Tour" | Raising Cane's River Center

Multi-platinum, record-breaking rock band Shinedown is bringing its tour to Baton Rouge. The band will be performing its chart-topping album "Planet Zero." Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will be opening for Shinedown.

$1 for every ticket sold will be donated to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. Tickets can be purchased at www.shinedown.com.

Sunday, April 23

Miles for Medicine | Engineering Lane at Patrick F. Taylor Hall

This three-mile race is a great way to show support for AED, the U.S. Health Professional Honor Society as well as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. Beginning at 8 a.m., the race goes through campus beginning at Engineering Lane at Patrick F. Taylor Hall.

The cost to participate is $30 ahead of time. Participants are required to register online at docs.google.com and provide proof of payment. Accepted forms of payment include Venmo and Paypal.