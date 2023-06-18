Monday, June 19

NAP: the Neighborhood Arts Project| Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church

The LSU Museum of Art created its NAP: the Neighborhood Arts Project initiative to help bring arts enrichment time to areas of Baton Rouge that may not have the resources for artistic endeavors. NAP brings artists and art supplies everywhere from empty parking lots to parks. Families and kids can participate for free. This week’s NAP event will be at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, June 20

Kiss My Dance Moves: To All My Women That Want To Feel Themselves | RD3 Elite Dance Studio

Learn about and celebrate the power of dance by attending this class for anyone, whether a dance beginner or a pro. Each class has a different theme, and this week’s classes celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. If you’re looking to meet and connect with other women and embrace your femininity, check out more about this dance class here.

Wednesday, June 21

Boozy Book Fair | Red Stick Reads

If you loved the Scholastic Book Fair growing up, you’ll love this adult version of it. Local bookstore Red Stick Reads is teaming up with Barracuda Tacos for its first Boozy Book Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drink and enjoy a taco while you shop for books.

Thursday, June 22

Doggish, Shipwrecked, MADmoiselle | Chelsea’s Live

Check out a live cover set by three local Baton Rouge bands. Doggish, Shipwrecked and MADmoiselle will take the stage at Chelsea’s Live to share songs from some of their musical influences.

Friday, June 23

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” | Theatre Baton Rouge

Check out Theatre Baton Rouge’s performance of the award-winning musical, “Legally Blonde.” This musical is an adaptation of the popular film and novel. The musical will run until June 25, so don’t miss out! You can check out more available dates and ticket prices here.

Saturday, June 24

Baton Rouge Pride Festival | Raising Cane’s River Center

The 15th Annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Enjoy live entertainment and performances by drag queens, explore educational booths and stop by the Queerative Market to check out art by local LGBTQ+ creators.

Sunday, June 25

MidTap Pride Drag Brunch | MidTap

The Pride Month celebrations continue with MidTap’s Pride Celebration event. Enjoy a delicious brunch and select a drink from the bar’s full beer wall while watching local drag queens perform. Doors open at 11 a.m. Find more information about the event here.