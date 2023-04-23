Monday, April 24

Yoga Nirda | LSU UREC

The LSU UREC describes Yoga Nirda as "meditation practice that brings about 'proprioceptive relaxation,' providing body awareness and relaxation in joints and muscles."

The class is free to all LSU students and is held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees must sign up on the UREC's GroupX page beforehand.

Tuesday, April 25

Round the Block Party | Tower Drive

Come down to outside the LSU Union and hang out with student government. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. there will be food, treats and people from different organizations. This event is located at Tower Drive, 358J LSU Student Union.

Wednesday, April 26

Goat Yoga | UREC

It’s that time of year again! Goat yoga is here and just in time for some relaxation before finals begin. It is a free event, but you must register on the UREC website to secure your spot. The event will start at 5 p.m. and take place in the UREC’s backyard, Student Recreation Complex.

Thursday, April 27

Pro-Craft-ination: DIY Stress Balls | Library Lobby

If you need a stress ball while you’re studying for finals the Library is hosting an event where you can make them. This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The craft stations will be in the LSU Library Lobby.

Friday, April 28

Treats for Evals | Williams Hall

Every semester is ended with professors asking students to complete Course Evaluations. This semester if you complete them, you will get a treat. This event is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located outside of Williams Hall.

Saturday, April 29

Audubon Day at LSU Libraries Special Collections | Hill Memorial Library

One of John James Audubon’s pieces will be on display at the Hill Memorial Library in the Mcllhenny Room. It is a free event, but you must register online to secure your specific time spot.

Sunday, April 30

16th Annual FALSU Fashion Show | Capitol Park Museum

The Fashion Association at LSU will be having its annual student fashion show. This event will be located at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N Fourth St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.