Monday, July 3

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade | Kenilworth Parkway

The 51st annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Celebrate the 4th of July with civic, youth and patriotic groups with this family-friendly event.

Tuesday, July 4

4th of July Extravaganza | LSU Museum of Art - Tsunami

Visit the LSU Museum of Art and watch the annual Fireworks on the Mississippi show from the sixth floor of the Shaw Center of the Arts. Enjoy music and a meal at Tsunami as you celebrate. The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and you can purchase your tickets here.

Wednesday, July 5

“And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In” | Baton Rouge Gallery

Celebrate the opening of Baton Rouge Gallery’s “And We Went: 60 Years After the Baton Rouge Swim-In” with the exhibition’s featured artists, live music from The Michael Foster Project, complimentary beverages, remarks from exhibition curator Jonell Logan and a keynote address from four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Cullen Jones. Learn more about the event and the history behind it here.

Thursday, July 6

Dan Whitehurst | L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

Stand-up comedian and writer Dan Whitehurst from CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS and the hit TV show “Nashville” will perform a set at L’Auberge this week. Get tickets to see the show and have a laugh here.

Friday, July 7

SpeakEasy, Jombi and Charlie Novak | Mid City Ballroom

Check out musical performances by the band SpeakEasy, Jombi and Charlie Novak at Mid City Ballroom this week. Doors will open at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Taylor Swift Night: From the Vault | Chelsea’s Live

Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s re-release of her “Speak Now” album at Chelsea’s Live. In addition to her new “From the Vault” tracks, songs from all of Swift’s albums will be played. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Orchid Show & Sale | LSU Rural Life Museum

The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will host its annual Show & Sale at the LSU Rural Life Museum. See visual displays from multiple Orchid Societies across the Gulf Coast, find affordable plants from local vendors, tour orchid collections and learn about growing and caring for orchids. This event is free for all.