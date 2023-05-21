Monday, May 22
Beginner Pickleball Program | Greenwood Community Park Tennis Center
Ever wanted to know how to play pickleball? This BREC program is perfect for you. For $2, youth and adult beginners can learn how to play this popular game. Walk-ins are accepted, and the class will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Morgan James | Manship Theatre
Juilliard alumna, singer-songwriter and actress Morgan James will perform at the Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on May 23. The Wall Street Journal has called her "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century." See James perform by purchasing your tickets here.
Wednesday, May 24
Make a Splash Day | Liberty Lagoon
Rev Rank: Romance reigns supreme in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,' has best male love interest yet
Anthony Bridgerton has potentially been dethroned as the best male love interest in the "Bridgerton" world. Unless you think Simon is still th…
Looking for a way to beat the heat? A family-friendly activity? Spend a day at the Liberty Lagoon waterpark for its Make a Splash Day event. Adaptive guests will be one-on-one with volunteers during the event, allowing for safe and fun involvement. Participants must pre-register.
Thursday, May 25
Drinking Crafters | Three Roll Estate
Love crafts? Drinks? Do both with other crafty creators at Three Roll Estate. Bring in your latest project – whether it be a gift idea or something you’ve half-finished – and work on it while mingling with other crafters. All crafters, non-crafters, drinkers and nondrinkers are welcome. Learn more here.
Friday, May 26
Gimme Gimme Disco | Chelsea’s Live
Want to feel like a dancing queen? Chelsea’s Live is hosting an ABBA-inspired disco event for anyone looking for a man after midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event starts at 9 p.m. You can RSVP here.
Saturday, May 27
Groovin’ on the Grass Fest | Red Stick Social
Two LSU students recently worked in collaboration to create an event for local artists and creatives.
Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Red Stick Social’s weekend music fest, featuring bands Bag of Donuts, Peyton Falgoust Band and The Michael Foster Project. Doors for this event will open at 2 p.m. You can purchase a ticket here.
Sunday, May 28
Jazz! In Black and White | Gallery 14/Eleven XI
Have a jazzy Memorial Day Weekend by attending Jazz! In Black and White at Gallery 14. Wear black, white or black and white, and listen to live jazz music. There will be an open bar and food courtesy of Desiderata Kitchen. Learn more here.