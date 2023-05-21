Monday, May 22

Beginner Pickleball Program | Greenwood Community Park Tennis Center

Ever wanted to know how to play pickleball? This BREC program is perfect for you. For $2, youth and adult beginners can learn how to play this popular game. Walk-ins are accepted, and the class will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Morgan James | Manship Theatre

Juilliard alumna, singer-songwriter and actress Morgan James will perform at the Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on May 23. The Wall Street Journal has called her "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century." See James perform by purchasing your tickets here.

Wednesday, May 24

Make a Splash Day | Liberty Lagoon

Looking for a way to beat the heat? A family-friendly activity? Spend a day at the Liberty Lagoon waterpark for its Make a Splash Day event. Adaptive guests will be one-on-one with volunteers during the event, allowing for safe and fun involvement. Participants must pre-register.

Thursday, May 25

Drinking Crafters | Three Roll Estate

Love crafts? Drinks? Do both with other crafty creators at Three Roll Estate. Bring in your latest project – whether it be a gift idea or something you’ve half-finished – and work on it while mingling with other crafters. All crafters, non-crafters, drinkers and nondrinkers are welcome. Learn more here.

Friday, May 26

Gimme Gimme Disco | Chelsea’s Live

Want to feel like a dancing queen? Chelsea’s Live is hosting an ABBA-inspired disco event for anyone looking for a man after midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event starts at 9 p.m. You can RSVP here.

Saturday, May 27

Groovin’ on the Grass Fest | Red Stick Social

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Red Stick Social’s weekend music fest, featuring bands Bag of Donuts, Peyton Falgoust Band and The Michael Foster Project. Doors for this event will open at 2 p.m. You can purchase a ticket here.

Sunday, May 28

Jazz! In Black and White | Gallery 14/Eleven XI

Have a jazzy Memorial Day Weekend by attending Jazz! In Black and White at Gallery 14. Wear black, white or black and white, and listen to live jazz music. There will be an open bar and food courtesy of Desiderata Kitchen. Learn more here.