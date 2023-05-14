Monday, May 15

Parker Thorton’s “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” Installation | Yes We Cannibal

Atlanta-based multimedia artist Parker Thorton will be showing an installation of sculpture, photography and video work depicting a modern adaptation of the Daphne and Apollo myth. You can check out the installation at Yes We Cannibal until May 26.

Tuesday, May 16

2023 Influential Women in Business Symposium & Luncheon | Crowne Plaza

For professional women looking to connect and network, Baton Rouge Business Report is hosting its first Women’s Leadership Symposium on May 16. This event will also celebrate this year's Influential Women in Business honorees. Learn more about the event and buy your tickets here.

Wednesday, May 17

Chris Duarte and Worth Powers | Mid City Ballroom

Legendary blues musician Chris Duarte will play Mid City Ballroom with support from Worth Powers at Mid City Ballroom from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Thursday, May 18

Taylor Swift: A Candlelight Concert | John and Virginia Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center

Love Taylor Swift? Experience her music in a new light this week with The Baton Rouge Symphony. A guitar quartet and vocalist Rebecca Smith will be playing songs by the iconic pop and country music singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in an intimate venue, surrounded by candlelight. Book tickets for Thursday, May 18 or Friday, May 19 here.

Friday, May 19

Little Women | Theatre Baton Rouge

Theatre Baton Rouge will be putting on a production of “Little Women.” The play will be performed by the Young Actors Program and directed by Jenny Ballard. The play will be showing May 19 through May 28. Tickets can be bought here.

Saturday, May 20

Birding at Burden | LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden

Go on a guided birding tour of LSU’s botanic gardens. Over 320 species of birds have been spotted in and around Burden. Grab your birding gear and join different birding specialists on a two hour tour. The tour is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and costs $10. You can register here.

Sunday, May 21

Geaux Bald for St. Baldrick’s Foundation | Tin Roof Brewing Co.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is hosting a fundraising event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The St. Baldrick’s Foundaiton’s goal is to “conquer childhood cancer” and money raised will be going to that cause. Learn more about the event here.