Monday, May 1

Paws for Finals | LSU Libraries

For those stressed about finals, LSU Library is partnering with LSU Student Health Center to bring in emotional support therapy dogs to allow students to sit with them and relax.

This event is free and located in room 109 of the Main Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register ahead of time for this event visit tigerlink.lsu.edu.

Tuesday, May 2

May Movie Night | Parade Grounds

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Campus Life will be hosting a '90s throwback movie night. While decked out in your best '90s fit, enjoy the '90s classic: “Clueless." This event is free and open to all students.

Wednesday, May 3

Hank Willis Thomas Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America | LSU Museum of Art

Located on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, the LSU Museum of Art, Hank Willis Thomas’ work will be exhibited. The exhibition opens on April 20th and will highlight the use of African American imagery in media, pop culture and advertisements.

The exhibit will be on display until July 30, 2023. Students, members and children under the age of 12 can enter the museum for free. There is a $5 charge for non-students over the age of 12.

Thursday, May 4

Dance and Physical Theatre Concert | Shaver Theatre

Located in the Music & Dramatic Arts building’s Shaver Theatre, LSU Theatre will be continuing the tradition of its Dance and Physical Theater Concert.

There will be showings on May 4 and 5 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and must be purchased online, no cash is accepted.

Friday, May 5

Free Ice Pops | LSU Libraries

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LSU Libraries will be handing out free ice pops as a pick-me-up before finals week in the Library Lobby.

Supplies are limited, and it is on a first come first served basis, so hurry and get your frozen treat.

Saturday, May 6

Take 9 Film Festival | Shaver Theatre

As the academic year comes to an end, the LSU School of Theatre and College of Music & Dramatic Arts is hosting its ninth annual film festival. Featuring works by LSU and other students within Louisiana, this event is free and open to the public.

It is located in the Music & Dramatic Arts building and begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be awards distributed at the end of the night to the top films.

Sunday, May 7

Mother’s Day Sale | LSU Museum Store

Starting Sunday, May 7, and lasting through the following Sunday, May 14, the LSU Museum Store will be holding a sale on the first floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts.

Get 20% off your total purchase and a chance to enter a membership raffle. Members get a 10% discount year-round.

The LSU Museum Store is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, closed Mondays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and is closed on major holidays.