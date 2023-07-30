Monday, July 31

Bee Happy Too | Painting With A Twist

Add some joy to your life this week. Paint a bee at Painting With A Twist from 7 to 9 p.m. Check out its website for more information.

Tuesday, August 1

Crayons and Cocktails | 13 Social

Support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana this week. Bring some school supplies and enjoy some drinks from 6 to 8 p.m. to help out the local organization Club Blue.

Wednesday, August 2

Summertime Ice Skating | Raising Cane’s River Center

Looking for a way to cool down? Skate in the middle of summer! Check out the session times and other available dates on the River Center’s website here.

Thursday, August 3

Classic Greek Feast | Cozymeal

If you've ever wanted to learn how to make your own Mediterranean dishes, this is the class for you. Learn all about the basics behind Greek cuisine and make a meal from start to finish. Find more info here.

Friday, August 4

Karma's Summer Sendoff | Chelsea's Live

See piano-rock band Karma and the Killjoys perform at Chelsea's Live this week to end your summer on a high note. The show will include your favorite songs of the summer. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Craig Ferguson | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Former “Late Late Show” host and award-winning actor and comedian Craig Ferguson will perform a comedy set at L’Auberge this week on his “The Fancy Rascal Tour.” For tickets and more information, click here.

Sunday, August 6

Beer Garden Pop Up Market | Mid City Beer Garden

ELLEmnop.Art and Mid City Beer Garden are joining forces for a pop event. Visit Mid City Beer Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to purchase from local artists, makers and participate in a kids’ art booth.