Monday, July 17

Tranquil Moon Painting | Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist will be hosting a class where you can follow along with an artist to make your own painting. It will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $39-$49 per person. The event is BYOB. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tuesday, July 18

Power Yoga | LSU UREC

Power yoga is like regular yoga but more fast paced and focused on building strength, flexibility and endurance. It targets specific muscle groups increases your heart rate. The class is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free to people with a UREC membership.

Wednesday, July 19

Learn to Belay | LSU UREC

Have you ever wanted to climb up the UREC’s rock wall but didn’t know how to work the ropes? Learn to belay at the UREC’s rock wall. The class starts at 6 p.m. and is free to those with UREC memberships.

Thursday, July 20

Neon Luck and Milk & The Honey’s | Chelsea’s Live

Local bands Neon Luck and Milk & The Honey’s will be performing at Chelsea’s live. Admission is $10 and the event starts at 9 p.m. The doors will first open at 8 p.m. The event is 18 and over.

Friday, July 21

Shrek Rave | Chelsea’s Live

Have you ever wanted to go to a Shrek themed rave? Right. Of course you have. Who hasn’t dreamed of going to a Shrek themed rave? Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15. The event is 18 and over and it's a Shrek themed rave.

Saturday, July 22

Champagne Social | Rouj Creole

Start off with brunch before tasting sparkling wines from across the world. Tastings are at 3 and 4 p.m. tickets cost $35 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, July 23

Summertime Blues Benefit | The Texas Club

The Baton Rouge Blues Society will be at the Texas Club and hosting a benefit for local blues musicians. Tickets are $25 and the event is 18 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

