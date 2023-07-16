Monday, July 17
Tranquil Moon Painting | Painting with a Twist
Painting with a Twist will be hosting a class where you can follow along with an artist to make your own painting. It will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $39-$49 per person. The event is BYOB. Tickets can be purchased here.
Tuesday, July 18
Power Yoga | LSU UREC
Power yoga is like regular yoga but more fast paced and focused on building strength, flexibility and endurance. It targets specific muscle groups increases your heart rate. The class is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free to people with a UREC membership.
Wednesday, July 19
Learn to Belay | LSU UREC
Have you ever wanted to climb up the UREC’s rock wall but didn’t know how to work the ropes? Learn to belay at the UREC’s rock wall. The class starts at 6 p.m. and is free to those with UREC memberships.
Thursday, July 20
Neon Luck and Milk & The Honey’s | Chelsea’s Live
Local bands Neon Luck and Milk & The Honey’s will be performing at Chelsea’s live. Admission is $10 and the event starts at 9 p.m. The doors will first open at 8 p.m. The event is 18 and over.
Friday, July 21
Shrek Rave | Chelsea’s Live
Have you ever wanted to go to a Shrek themed rave? Right. Of course you have. Who hasn’t dreamed of going to a Shrek themed rave? Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15. The event is 18 and over and it's a Shrek themed rave.
Saturday, July 22
Champagne Social | Rouj Creole
Start off with brunch before tasting sparkling wines from across the world. Tastings are at 3 and 4 p.m. tickets cost $35 and can be purchased here.
Sunday, July 23
Summertime Blues Benefit | The Texas Club
The Baton Rouge Blues Society will be at the Texas Club and hosting a benefit for local blues musicians. Tickets are $25 and the event is 18 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.