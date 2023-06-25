Monday, June 26

High Heel Dance Class | 225 Theatre Collective

Learn to dance while wearing high heels this week with a dancer from the 225 Theatre Collective. This class aims to help you feel confident and empowered. The class starts at 6 p.m. Learn more here.

Tuesday, June 27

Astronomy Night | Nicholson Hall

View the stars and participate in live physics demos at Summer Astronomy Night, sponsored by LSU’s Department of Physics and Astronomy. You will get to view all things astronomy in Nicholson Hall’s own observatory and find out how the Earth came to be. This event will be held in 130 Nicholson Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open for all ages.

Wednesday, June 28

Build Your Own Bath Bombs | Unapologetic Healing Classes

Create your own bath bombs while sipping wine and chatting with friends this week. If you’re a fan of DIY projects, this is the class for you. Find more info here.

Thursday, June 29

Self-Checkout Renaissance, Vatican Cameos and Edith Pike | Chelsea’s Live

See Self-Checkout Renaissance, Vatican Cameos and Edith Pike perform live at Chelsea’s on Thursday, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets at $10, and you must be 18 or older to enter.

Friday, June 30

4th of July Weekend Live Music Package | Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge

Enjoy live music by the poolside and an open bar this weekend at Crowne Plaza. This 4th of July event will be held on both Friday and Saturday. Check out everything Crowne Plaza is offering and prices here.

Saturday, July 1

Spirit Mansion: Cocktail Experience | The Historic Sinclair House

This unique four-part cocktail tasting experience is sure to send shivers down your spine. Hear some spooky stories while sipping on themed cocktails. If you’re looking to get spooked, you can learn more here.

Sunday, July 2

Gabriel Iglesias | L’Auberge Casino Hotel

Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias will visit Baton Rouge to deliver some laughs. Iglesias’ show will begin at 7 p.m. in L'Auberge’s Event Center. Get your tickets to the show on Ticketmaster.