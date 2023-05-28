Monday, May 29

Trivia: Proud to be an American | Painting with a Twist

Celebrate your Memorial Day with painting and trivia at Painting with a Twist. As you go head-to-head in trivia against other painters, an experienced artist will guide you step-by-step through creating your own work of art. The trivia winner will go home with a free prize. Find out more about the event here.

Tuesday, May 30

Sidewalk Astronomy | Perkins Rowe

The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society will be at Perkins Rowe with telescopes for its Sidewalk Astronomy series. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. but may be pushed back due to how late the sun sets. Come catch a glimpse of the sky.

Wednesday, May 31

Wine Walk Wednesdays | Downtown Baton Rouge

Take a walk and taste wine at the best venues around Baton Rouge. Each Wednesday, you can join a group of wine lovers and experience wine tastings at 6 to 7 local venues. Learn more here.

Thursday, June 1

The Beat Goes On – The #1 Cher Tribute Show! | Manship Theatre

If you love Cher, check out this international touring Cher tribute show at the Manship Theatre. “The Beat Goes On” features American singer and actress Lisa McClowry's portrayal of Cher in her one-woman, Broadway-style live show. There will be a costume contest. Come dressed as your favorite Cher for a chance to win!

Friday, June 2

Rainbow Road: EDM Pride Kick-Off Dance Party | Splash Nightclub

Kick off the start of Pride Month with a night of dancing to non-stop EDM hits at Splash Nightclub. There will be live performances by Lexis Redd d’Ville, Andy Black and Donna Nirvana.

Saturday, June 3

In the Mood Watercolor Class | LAAG Studio in Cedarcrest Park

Want to learn how to perfect a watercolor painting? Local artist Roberta Loflin leads this BREC class each Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Loflin will teach you techniques to better create atmospheric landscapes and other effects that help an artist "set the mood" for a painting. Register at artguildlouisiana.org.

Sunday, June 4

Tea With The Queens | The Guru

Attend this drag show and tea party for all ages held by The National Organization for Women - Baton Rouge. This event will include song and dance performances while you enjoy refreshments and story time with the Queens, where books will be read about kindness, equality and inclusivity. This event aims to bring awareness about anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and book bans in Louisiana. Get tickets here.