Monday, April 3

Reveille Give Back Night | Raising Canes

The Reveille's fundraiser week kicks off with raising funds with Raising Canes. 15% of all Canes sales at the Highland/State and Lee/Burbank locations will go towards the Reveille for those that mention the fundraiser.

The fundraiser is all day. Just mention the Reveille when you place your order to help support student media.

'80s Night Cocktails & Sushi Benefit Night | Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

For those 21 or older, this social event will make for a great night. Beausoleil and Supper STAR are partnering up and donating a portion of their proceeds to STAR (Sexual Trauma Awareness Response).

Located at 7731 Jefferson Hwy, people can show up looking their best for a fun time. The cost of admission is $75 per person not including tax and gratuity.

For more information go to visitbatonrouge.com.

Tuesday, April 4

Family Feud | Greek Amphitheater

This Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is LSU’s Black Student Union’s annual family feud-style event where prominent student leaders and athletes compete in this live game show.

It is located in the Greek Amphitheater which is located next to the Music and Dramatic Arts Building. This event is free and open to anyone looking for laughs and a good time.

Wednesday, April 5

Open Mic Night | The Station

Baton Rouge’s longest-running free comedy show is every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.

Comedian sign-up starts at 8 p.m. For any comedian interested in sharing their set, more information can be found on The Station’s website, thestationbr.com, regarding line-up and time slot allotted.

Thursday, April 6

Grab A Combo With UCAC | Outside the Library

Looking for a bite to eat and also in need of scantrons? Well look no further, the Student Government is handing out both from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside the library. The food provided will be from Canes.

Since both Canes and scantrons are in high demand supplies will be limited to first come first served. There is no sign-up or fee required.

Friday, April 7

Pedal Pub Party Bike Tour | Pedal Pub Baton Rouge

This event is a great way to tour the city and have a good time. For $42 a seat, anyone 21 or older can drink and enjoy site seeing for an hour and a half to two hours. This event is every week Thursday through Sunday.

Each bike holds up to 16 people. So, get your group together and head to 436 Government St. for a good time. Reservations are required. To get your seat and for more details go to pedalpub.com.

Saturday, April 8

I, Too, Am Thornton Dial exhibition | LSU Museum of Art

Originally curated by Paul Barrett, the exhibit displays works from Thornton Dial, a vernacular artist born in 1928 in Alabama. This exhibit will be displayed in the LSU Museum of Art from March 30, 2023 through July 2, 2023 during the museum’s hours.

The museum is located in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. and the display can be found on the fifth floor. On Saturdays, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To gain admission into the museum, the ticket cost is $5 for those over the age of 13 and free for those younger. Tickets are also free for members of the museum and university students. Also, the first Sunday of each month is free and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The museum is closed on major holidays and Mondays so if you are planning a visit be sure to schedule accordingly.

Sunday, April 9

Crowne Plaza Easter Buffet | Crowne Plaza Executive Center

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Crowne Plaza will be offering an Easter Brunch. The brunch will be buffet style and the cost for adults is $75 and only $45 for children. Reservations must be made ahead of time by calling its number,(225)925-2244.

There will be live music performed by Connor Underwood. For more information about the event and the food being served go to visitbatonrouge.com.