FX artists Baylee McInerney and Ingrid Victoria create ghoulishly glam makeup looks perfect for Halloween.
McInerney is a 24-year-old nursing student attending Nunez Community College. The New Orleans native got her professional makeup license at the Voodoo Makeup & About Face Makeup School. There she learned about sanitation and how to work with different facial structures.
The artist specializes in everything from bridal to special effects makeup and has worked many events including New Orleans Fashion Week and a LA Fashion Magazine Fashion Show in Los Angeles, California.
“Once I did like a band and then I went there and made them all into like vampires and they performed at an after show of Voodoo so that was cool. I did that and then I also did a bunch of girls and they all dressed up as different 'Beetlejuice' characters,” McInerney said.
Victoria is also a New Orleans native and has been working with costumes and makeup for as long as she can remember.
The 32-year-old started costume designing first and used to sew costumes for people and altar clothing. The artist still sews and makes costumes, but after getting makeup clients during Halloween she discovered she really enjoyed doing intricate looks.
“In college when I was making my own costumes, I also did my own makeup, but I started getting really good at fantasy makeup and that’s where my passion lies with fantasy, avant garde looks, really out the box artistic stuff, I love pushing the boundaries,” Victoria said.
Victoria also has lashes called Chimera Lashes which she designs herself.
Textile designing and 3D design work already came naturally to the artist, and the extravagant lashes she now creates first came about as a last-minute option at a photo shoot. While shooting with a headdress maker for Mardi Gras, the artist wanted her makeup to stand out and now she's created her own line of lashes that help do exactly that.
“They’ve come a long way we’ve been doing it for three years and they’re in more than a dozen stores here, we’re slowly moving across the nation, they’re in a hand full of stores in New York and Austin and Detroit right now,” Victoria said. “We’re about to go to Atlanta for the IMATS makeup convention next month so we’re slowing expanding and it’s fun.”
When asked to choose their favorite FX makeup look they’ve ever created, both artists struggled to decide on just one.
“That so hard, probably when I made myself look like half of an old lady and half of like a glam younger person that was really cool a lot of people liked that one. I also did another one where it looked like I spray painted on makeup and the other parts of me and my face was white, so that was cool too,” McInerney said.
“I really like the alien looks that I do, I really love allusion work so like simple line work on the face that gives an illusion of maybe my nose is bigger than what it is, or my forehead is protruding, stuff like that. That or either painting myself blue, I don’t know why I just love being blue,” Victoria said.
FX makeup is something many people wish to due for Halloween or just for fun, but don’t know where to start. McInerney advises to keep practicing even if your looks don’t turn out the way you planned at first, as well as practice on others as well as yourself.
“Also, take pictures of all of your work from the beginning so you can see how much you can grow as an artist, that was one thing that I was really glad that I did so I can look back now and see how far I’ve come with it,” McInerney said.
Victoria advises using good reputable brands for FX looks and recommends using Ben Nye to do looks with easy prosthetics and a ripped-up skin effect.
“That and look up YouTube videos, I’m a visual learner and that’s kind of how I started so there’s a lot of information on YouTube,” Victoria said.
McInerney's business has been booming recently and likes how it gives her the flexibility to still be in nursing school while doing what she loves. She finds it rewarding to be her own boss and help others feel better about themselves.
“That’s what I love the most about being a makeup artist you know, after I’m done them looking in the mirror and just seeing the huge smile on their face and just seeing their confidence boost immediately,” McInerney said.
She loves that she can do just about anything with FX makeup and experiment while having fun during Halloween.
“FX makeup is really cool to be able to step outside of your comfort zone, the norm, and reality of everything that’s going on in the world and just kind of take a break and have fun. I get to take out my bottle fake blood, liquid latex, and scar wax and just create whatever I want, however I want,” McInerney said. "It’s my favorite time of year and I hope people can look at my work and get in the Halloween spirit as well.”
Victoria also loves how makeup allows her to be creative and express herself through her art.
“You could do a natural beauty look, you could do glam and then you could get crazy and do a ripped-up skin effect and go full out fantasy, which that’s the stuff I love of course,” Victoria said. “Knowing that makeup knows no bounds I think is really why I gravitated toward it, it’s just very transformative and however you feel inside, your face is the canvas you can kind of just make yourself up however you want to feel and then totally feel it from the inside out.”
Both of these artists can do natural, glam and FX looks and are available to book appointments.
You can find McInerney on her website https://www.beautybybay.com/ or her Instagram https://www.instagram.com/beautybybayleee/.
You can book appointments with Victoria by emailing her at Ingrid@IVmakeup.com as well as going to her website http://www.ingridvictoriamua.com/. She sells her lashes on ChimeraLashes.com and you can also find her on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ingridvictoria_mua/.