3 Hot Guys is a hard rock band that takes the original formula for classic rock of the '80s and '90s and modernizes it.
The 3 Hot Guys' debut album, "Lover Liquor Loser," was released on Halloween. The album is a hard hitting but creative piece that combines many different styles of classic rock and brings the band's personal twist into it.
The band’s process for creating this album spanned across state lines, as three of the five members attend college outside Louisiana. The band had to use digital audio workspaces to transmit ideas when they started recording during the spring of 2022.
Bass player Jackson Morris said once summer break rolled around, the band was back in one place: guitarist John Pojman's home "studio." They began working to record official versions of all the songs.
“We recorded our parts on a strict schedule,” Morris said, “with occasional shenanigans.”
When the band sat down to record, they knew they wanted to make an album that sounded like their idols. To achieve this, they recorded the album in a way similar to how the classic albums of the 1980s were recorded. They recorded live drums, real amps, and used no vocal or time correction software.
“What you hear on the album is what we heard in the room when we were recording it,” Pojman said.
Guitarist Richard Viso said that since the demos were recorded separately, every song has a particular style and feel to it that sets it apart on the album.
“When you listen to the Beatles, you know who wrote each song," Viso said. "I think because of our creative process, you get the same effect.”
The album was truly a labor of love.
“Due to our schedules, we had to record very early in the mornings, starting at 8 a.m.,” Drummer Brant Broussard said. “I often found myself having to warm up my arms before playing.”
Lead singer Jordan Mathis said the band was able to experiment with a large amount of sounds and decide what they liked most for the final product.
“The album embodies a wide variety of sounds and genres that blend together into a really creative and cohesive whole," Mathis said. "I think the variety of unique styles within the album will pleasantly surprise people.”
You can listen to the "Lover Liquor Loser" album here and on all major streaming platforms.