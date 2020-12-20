The holiday season is in full swing, and there may be some stress on trying to figure out what gifts to buy. In Baton Rouge, there are local shops who are selling holiday packages. Now, you can find the perfect gift and support a local business.
These gift boxes and bundles will be great for those who love food or love to cook. From the BBQ pit to pralines, you can gift a loved one handmade products from a local business this year.
Red Stick Spice Company
Red Stick Spice Co. is a local business that sells spices, teas, cooking oils and other kitchen accessories. Red Stick has gift boxes where they include items such as spices, oils, baking goods and teas.
This gift box can be a great gift for those who love cooking, baking or love a cup of tea.
Jay D's
Jay Ducote is a chef, business owner and speaker who is involved in the Baton Rouge community. Ducote also sells his products online for BBQ and coffee lovers.
If the person you are giving a gift to loves to grill, you can buy a holiday bundle of a BBQ rub and sauces from Jay D's. You can also buy a case of sauces and rubs if they are really a BBQ fanatic.
Flynn's Candy Company
Flynn's Candy Co. is a local business that sells candy. For those who have a sweet tooth, they can order an assortment box of its candy called Mama Roos.
This assortment box involves white and dark chocolate pralines. You can order up to 16 singles. Delivery is also free.
D'agostino
D'agostino makes handmade pasta and sauces with a creole twist. Based in Baton Rouge, D'agostino is a family company that expresses its Italian and southern roots.
Customers can buy their Creole-Italian gift boxes online. The gift box involves two bags of their pasta, two jars of sauce, olive oil, vinegar and imported Italian chocolate. Customers can also buy the other gift boxes that they offer.