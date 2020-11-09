With the pandemic in full swing, it doesn’t seem like anything has gone right this year. 2020 has been a year of immeasurable losses, and Sunday we lost one of the greats. Long-time “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his family and friends after fighting a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Trebek announced in 2019 that he had received a cancer diagnosis. His announcement was a video message in which he informed his fans of his health and told them that he was hopeful despite the news. He continued on with the show with plans to defeat the disease.
Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020
Trebek was the host of “Jeopardy!” for over 30 years. From 1984 until 2020, Trebek graced the televisions of many homes. He won 7 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host for “Jeopardy!” with one of them being the Lifetime Achievement Award. Loved by trivia junkies and afternoon TV watchers, Trebek received an outpouring of support when he first revealed the news of his diagnosis.
His fans continued to show love after hearing the news of his passing. Social media was full of posts from people who came to know Trebek from watching him on TV. Some said it felt like losing a family member while others recalled watching “Jeopardy!” for friendly family competitions in their living rooms.
Trebek was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife Jean Currivan Trebek and their two children. He was filming episodes for “Jeopardy!” in October and those episodes will air through December on ABC. The network has not made any announcements about a new host.