Sporting events are some of the most popular spectacles in the world. The oldest sport of all is fighting. As long as humans have been around, they have been getting mad and throwing punches.
However, sports commentators often act shocked and disgusted when tempers flare at how these men are tainting the beautiful game they love.
“How dare that millionaire hit that other millionaire with his hand instead of using the specially designed hitting pad we strapped to his head? And after the referee blew the no pushing whistle!”
But I disagree. Fighting is one of the most entertaining parts of sports. Who wouldn’t want to watch world-class athletes square up?
I do not encourage violence. However, if there is going to be violence, I will watch. It’s like when you go to a restaurant with a group of friends and someone orders fries for the table. I would not order them for myself, but I will happily enjoy them if they are there. It would almost be rude not to.
So, let’s look at some of the most entertaining sports fights of the last few years.
Mason Rudolph’s helmet vs. Mason Rudolph’s head
Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph at the end of a Thursday night game. He then used the helmet to hit Rudolph over the head. The list of fines included over 30 players and both organizations were fined $250,000 each.
I would say Mason Rudolph’s helmet won this fight handily. Won it headily? While Rudolph’s head held up better than expected, it really had no response for Rudolph’s helmet.
Winner: Rudolph’s helmet 118-113
Aqib Talib vs. Michael Crabtree
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree started a brawl during the first half of a week 12 game. Crabtree and Talib had bad blood carrying over from the prior season when Talib ripped Crabtree’s gold chain off of his neck.
NFL executive Jon Runyan summed the altercation up in a letter to Talib informing him of his suspension.
“You deliberately ripped your opponent’s chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him," Runyan stated. "Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity. Finally, once you were momentarily separated from your opponent, you again engaged him and threw a punch.”
This fight was a close one, but I would give the edge to Talib. He was able to take Crabtree’s chain twice and kept his helmet on for the entire fight.
Winner: Aqib Talib 115-113
Kansas vs. Kansas St.
Near the end of Kansas’ blowout win over Kansas State, a fight broke out after a Kansas State player’s shot was blocked as time expired. After a stare-down, one of the worst fights in college basketball history broke out.
Or one of the best.
One player picked up a chair like he was about to live out his WWE dream. Both benches were cleared, and security guards had to get involved to break up the fight. Four different players were handed suspensions.
The winner of this fight is impossible to pick. It was more of an all-out brawl than a fight. Plus, they were college athletes and did not get paid for the fight. I’ll chalk this one up as a draw.
Draw: 113-113