The Oasis Market on Coursey Boulevard provides a place for small businesses and vendors to sell specialty products.
Christy Peers, one of three managers, said the Oasis Market sells a vision. It provides a marketing alternative for small scale businesses and craftspeople.
“The Market believes in enhancing the quality of life in the area by providing a community activity that promotes a wholesome gathering place,” Peers said.
Wendy Lincoln, the daughter of Christy F. Smith, the founder of Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach, often helps her mom out at the organization’s booth at The Market.
Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach is a non-profit organization that ships comfort items to deployed troops. The organization collects items, like candy, to send care packages to soldiers. So far, Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach has sent 14,529 individual care packages and counting.
At The Market, the organization sells wreaths, jewelry, backpacks, cups and concessions to help fund the postage for packages.
“The Market helps us use our creative outlets,” Lincoln said. “It’s fun! You never know what you’re going to see. There's a lot of good food and talented people.”
At the market, Malynnda Williams has a booth for her dessert company, “Mimi’s Sweet Creations.” Her business specializes mostly in lemon-flavored desserts, and her motto is, “When life gives you lemons.”
Some of her best baked goodies include Lemon Bombs, a mini lemon cupcake dipped in glaze, and pecan praline pound cakes.
“I love how The Market is every Saturday and is family oriented,” Williams said. “We are all so supportive of each other.”
Peers agrees that her favorite thing about The Market is supporting the community of vendors.
“We’re like a family,” Peers said.
She said The Market has grown to feature all sorts of handmade gifts, art, farm fresh produce, plants and more. Local musicians have even played at the market.
On the first Friday of each month, Visit Baton Rouge and The Market hosts a special event, “Friday Nights at The Oasis” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone, including your furry friends, are welcome.
“The community is invited to bring chairs, sit out under the stars, enjoy live music by local artists, and shop The Market while discovering local goodies,” says Peers.
Rain or shine, the regularly scheduled Oasis Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13827 Coursey Blvd., in Baton Rouge.