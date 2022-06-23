Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 97F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.