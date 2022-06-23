If you're looking for summer fun, a local hotel is hosting weekly free concerts with affordable food and drinks that are the perfect blend of sophisticated and sensible.
Crowne Plaza Executive Center’s weekly event, Plaza Poolside Party, will feature games and live music, along with food and drink specials, every Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The hotel’s patio grille features a stellar lineup of fairly-priced dishes (most under $20), with the most popular of them being the Seafood Buffet, Chargrilled Oysters, and sirloin Crowne Burgers.
The event’s musical lineup consists mostly of Baton Rouge native artists.
Jenna D’shay and Brice Pastorchik, a local indie guitarist-vocalist duo, were the entertainment for this past Friday’s edition. The pair performed acoustic covers of blues and soul classics. The vocals and instrumentals were captivating yet catchy. They delivered a great performance that had everyone dancing and swaying.
The festivities are usually hosted at the hotel’s patio/pool area, granting attendees access to dining and amenities. The venue features a grand piano, palm trees, and ample seating for lounging by the pool.
The bar’s dozens of craft beers and classic cocktails along with a humidor encasing fine cigars are highly sought after. The bartender was kind and professional, which adds to the experience. The setting has an elegant yet lighthearted ambiance that makes it feel very welcoming.
What makes the Plaza Poolside Party such a popular event is that it truly is for everyone. It creates an opportunity for people from all corners of the country to congregate and connect over drinks, food, music, and good old southern hospitality.
Guests will definitely arrive just expecting the typical hotel experience and leave with some great memories. It also allows Baton Rouge natives to socialize and have a good time in a more polished setting.
The hotel began hosting the Plaza Poolside Party in the summer of 2021 in an effort to draw more locals to the business. This community-focused approach sets Crowne Plaza apart from other hotels in the area, and could pave the way for them to host more events similar to the Plaza Pool Party.
So if you're looking for something laid back to do on a Friday night this summer, the Plaza Poolside Party could be just what you’re looking for. The event offers a great way to unwind after a long work week.
It’s noted on the company’s website that attendees of this event must be at least 21 years old. Admission is free and the event will be recurring until Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Crowne Plaza Executive Center is located at 4728 Constitution Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.