The Baton Rouge Gallery, a center for contemporary art, has brought back its annual “Movies & Music on the Lawn” event.
Every other Saturday night, the gallery sets up a large outdoor projection screen outside of its building and invites locals to come watch a silent film. Admission is $7 and includes refreshments.
Each film also features live musical accompaniment by a Louisiana native band. It puts a unique spin on the biweekly premieres by curating a unique soundtrack for each one.
“We like to let the band put their own spin on it.” said gallery director Jason Andreasen in an interview. “We try to do an array of genres and let the artists performing have free reign over what they do with it. Sometimes they’re improvised and sometimes they’re scripted.”
The third instillation of this series on Saturday, July 16 featured a viewing of the award-winning 1989 silent film Sidewalk Stories and musical accompaniment by The Lilli Lewis Project, a multigenerational contemporary band that describes themselves as a “cult of decency.”
Sidewalk Stories details the adventures of a homeless man, plainly name The Artist, who takes care of a small child after witnessing her father’s murder and aims to reunite the child with her family. It’s best described as a comedy with a statement.
As the movie played, The Lilli Lewis Project performed a contemporary jazz serenade that beautifully detailed the highs and lows of the film’s plot. When it ended, they were met with a standing ovation from the audience.
The gallery also provided hot, unlimited popcorn that I may or may not have eaten three servings of. Volunteers handed out free drinks, and a City Gelato vendor was on site with $5 servings of the perfect summer dessert.
The setting sun and open atmosphere set the tone for the perfect night for a movie under the stars. Attendees set up blankets and chairs in front of the projection screen and made themselves comfortable.
With Movies & Music on the Lawn, the gallery aims to curate a unique cinema experience that all Baton Rouge locals can enjoy, from lovers looking for a date night idea to families picking a weekend outing.
“This BRG program can be traced back to the late 90s and has grown a great deal over time,” said Jason Andreasen.
Andreasen also reiterated Baton Rouge Gallery's commitment to curating events that are accessible for everyone. While the general admission is $7, and gallery members can receive free tickets based on their membership level.
The films being featured at this event are unlike any in the region, and it felt very refreshing to be a part of such a unique presentation of creative efforts. If you’re looking for a laid-back summer outing, Movies & Music on the Lawn may be the experience that you’ve been seeking.
The Baton Rouge Gallery is located at 1515 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.
The next installation of Movies & Music on the Lawn is Saturday, July 30 , featuring the 1926 film La Boheme and musical accompaniment by Baton Rouge’s own, Alabaster Sag.